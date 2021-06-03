David Lemieux battles David Zegarra Friday in Mexico

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented fight cards from taking place in Canada, but that has not stopped Eye of the Tiger Management from promoting fight cards.

The Montreal-based company will promote their next card Friday night (June 4) at the Holiday Inn in Cuernavaca, Mexico. In the main event of the four-bout card, former IBF middleweight titleholder and super middleweight contender David Lemieux, who is ranked No. 7 by The Ring, will square off against David Zegarra in a 10-round bout.

The entire card will be streamed live on Punching Grace (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT). Eye of the Tiger went to Mexico to put on a show in January, and this event will be the third one for the company in 2021.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super middleweight Erik Bazinyan will face gatekeeper Scott Sigmon in a 10-round bout. Also, once-beaten heavyweight Simon Kean will square off against Don Haynesworth in an eight-round bout.

“David, Erik, and Simon are on the doorstep of world title fights,” said Camile Estephan, president of Eye of the Tiger Management. “It is therefore crucial for us to keep them active with quality opponents.”

Lemieux (42-4, 35 KOs), who resides in Montreal, was scheduled to fight Ronny Landaeta April 17 at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada, but the fight was canceled due to tighter restrictions from rising COVID-19 cases in the province of Quebec and throughout Canada.

In his last bout, on October 10, 2020, Lemieux knocked out Francy Ntetu in round five. The knockout victory took place ten months after Lemieux overcame two knockdowns to defeat Maksym Bersak by split decision. The 32-year-old has won his last four bouts since losing by unanimous decision to then WBO middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders in December 2017.

Zegarra (34-4, 21 KOs), who resides in Lima, Peru, has not fought since November 2019, when he was stopped after round five by Stefan Haertel. He has split his last eight bouts, including a knockout loss to Bazinyan in June 2018.

Bazinyan (25-0, 19 KOs) stopped Timo Laine in round six of his last bout on February 21, 2020. He has stopped 12 of his last 13 opponents.

The 26-year-old, who is originally from Yerevan, Armenia and now resides in the Montreal suburb of Laval, is co-promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management and Golden Boy Promotions.

Sigmon (35-14-1, 18 KOs) last fought on February 20, 2020, stopping journeyman Anthony Williams in round three. The Bedford, Virginia resident has won five of his last seven bouts since his loss to Roy Jones, Jr. in February 2018.

The hard-hitting Kean (19-1, 18 KOs), who resides in Trois-Rivieres, Canada, has won his last four bouts since losing by knockout to Dillon Carman in October 2018. He would avenge that loss in a rematch over eight months later.

Haynesworth (16-5-1, 14 KOs), who resides in New Rochelle, New York, has lost three of his last four bouts, with two of those coming by knockout.

In the opening bout of the Punching Grace stream, Martine Vallieres Bisson (2-0) of Ville Lemoyne, Canada will square off against Mexico City’s Maricruz Gomez Soto (0-2-2) in a four-round featherweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing