Badou Jack-Jean Pascal rematch off after Pascal fails pre-fight drug test

Badou Jack won’t get his chance to avenge his loss to Jean Pascal next Sunday, but he did get a measure of schadenfreude after the Canadian failed a pre-fight drug test.

Jack took to Twitter to announce that Pascal had failed a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test for three different banned substances. Multiple sources have reported the banned substances to be Epitrenbolone, Drostanolone, and Drostanolone Metabolite A.

The fight, which was scheduled for the Showtime pay-per-view card on June 6 headlined by Floyd Mayweather Jr. against Logan Paul, was to be a rematch of their 2019 bout, which Pascal won by split decision.

“We suspected he was dirty the first time around and @Vada_testing confirmed it this time,” tweeted Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs). “I’m still fighting on June 6th and my team is looking for a replacement opponent.”

Jack later called Pascal a “cheater” and a “coward” in a follow-up tweet.

A direct message to Pascal’s adviser Greg Leon was not responded to by the time of this story’s publication.

Jack added that this isn’t unfamiliar territory for him. His 2016 fight against Lucian Bute was changed from a draw to a disqualification win for Jack after Bute failed a post-fight test for the banned substance Ostarine.

“Btw…this wasn’t the first time this happened to me. Lucian Bute took steroids for our fight & now Jean Pascal. Are you so scared of a fair fight with me that y’all need to take steroids to fight me?,” Jack tweeted.

The 38-year-old Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) has been on a career renaissance of late after winning back to back fights against Marcus Browne and Badou Jack in 2019.

This isn’t the first time Pascal has been linked to performance enhancing drugs, though he’d been on the other side of accusations. Prior to his 2011 rematch with Bernard Hopkins, Pascal strongly insinuated that Hopkins was using banned substances, repeatedly asking Hopkins at a press conference in Montreal, “Are you willing to take the test? Are you willing to take the test?”