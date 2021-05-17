Judge orders third Fury-Wilder fight, throwing Anthony Joshua bout into jeopardy

Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

The Ring heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has been ordered to face Deontay Wilder for a third time, putting his undisputed clash against Anthony Joshua in serious jeopardy.

The WBC heavyweight champion has been in arbitration with Wilder for several months over a contracted trilogy bout between the two combatants.

It was reported Sunday afternoon that Fury-Joshua was a done deal for August 14 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

However, judge Daniel Weinstein – who oversaw the arbitration – has ruled that a third fight between Wilder and Fury must occur before September 15. That news was first broken by Chris McKenna of the Daily Star.

A representative for Top Rank, which promotes Fury, declined to comment on the judge’s ruling. A Matchroom Boxing USA spokesperson redirected the inquiry to its United Kingdom office, which was closed for the day.

The unbeaten Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts), 32, dominated the previously unbeaten American Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in their February 2020 rematch to take the WBC title after their first fight ended in a controversial draw.

Wilder exercised his contractual right to an immediate rematch with Fury less than a month after the loss. That was expected to take place in July 2020 but was ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fury, known as “The Gypsy King,” had floated the idea of returning to the ring last December but instead focused on taking on three-belt titleholder Anthony Joshua for the undisputed championship this summer.