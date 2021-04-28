Jordanian boxer dies from injuries at AIBA Youth Championships

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat died Monday from injuries sustained during a match in the AIBA World Youth Championships in Poland.

Al-Swaisat, 19, collapsed during the third round of his light heavyweight bout with Anton Winogradow of Estonia on April 16. He was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery.

The news was confirmed by the Jordan Olympic Committee.

“The Jordan Olympic Committee expresses its deep sadness and pain at the death of the national boxing team player, Rashed Al-Swaisat, who passed away yesterday evening, Monday,” the JOC said in a statement.

AIBA, which oversees Olympic style boxing on the international stage, also released a statement.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences,” read a statement from AIBA.

The tournament took place at Hala Legionów in Kielce, Poland from April 13-23.