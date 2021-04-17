Demetrius Andrade outpoints tough Liam Williams, retains WBO middleweight title

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Demetrius Andrade stretched his WBO middleweight title streak to four on Saturday, outpointing Liam Williams to a unanimous decision win at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The scores were 118-109 on two cards and 116-111 on the third, all for Andrade (29-0, 18 knockouts) of Providence, R.I. Andrade, The Ring’s no. 3 contender at 160 pounds, has held the title since defeating Walter Kautondokwa in 2018.

Williams, the WBO’s no. 1 ranked contender from Wales, drops to 23-3-1 (18 KOs).

There wasn’t much that missed from Andrade, but his uppercuts were particularly accurate, splitting the guard repeatedly and highlighting Williams’ vulnerability. Andrade rocked Williams just seconds into the fight, and scored the fight’s only knockdown in round two with a straight left near the end of the round.

Andrade remained slippery throughout, but was stunned on a few occasions, particularly in the ninth, when a straight right hand on the jaw sent him to the ropes.