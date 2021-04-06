Maciej Sulecki out of Jaime Munguia DAZN main event with injury

Munguia-Johnson action.

Jaime Munguia is seeking a new opponent for his April 24 main event on DAZN after Maciej Sulecki withdrew with an undisclosed injury. The fight had been scheduled for the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The news was reported today by The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger. Golden Boy Promotions matchmaker Roberto Diaz confirmed the news to The Ring, and said a replacement was being sought.

Munguia (36-0, 29 knockouts) is seeking to position himself for a world title opportunity in the middleweight division, having won two straight at 160 pounds in stoppages of Gary O’Sullivan and Tureano Johnson in 2020 after vacating the WBO junior middleweight title.

Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) had previously lost in his two attempts at step-up fights, dropping decisions to Daniel Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade.

With Sulecki out, Munguia could reportedly face an even tougher test, with D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs) being listed as a potential replacement. Ballard, 28, of Temple Hills, Md. was last in the ring in December of 2019, holding 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao to a draw.

Munguia is the no. 9 rated middleweight by The Ring, and is rated in the top ten of all four major sanctioning bodies, including no. 1 by the WBC and WBO.