Jaime Munguia-Maciej Sulecki official for April 24 in El Paso

Jaime Munguia. Photo by Matt Heasley/ Hogan Photos/ GBP

EL PASO, TEXAS (March 31, 2021) – Mexico’s biggest rising star Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) will face his toughest challenge to date as he defends his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship against Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round battle on Saturday, April 24 at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center under strict COVID-19 fan safety protocols and with a reduced event capacity below 40%. For detailed COVID-19 event safety fan protocols, click here.

The fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico. Similar to Garcia vs. Campbell, the event will feature an earlier start time of 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 MDT/3:30 ET to maximize the audience across North America and Europe.

Additional information regarding the undercard will be announced soon.

“There is no more exciting a middleweight in the world today than Jaime Munguia, and every time he fights, he brings huge knockout power into the ring,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Sulecki is a tough customer who gave Danny Jacobs all he can handle, but if Munguia can pass this test, a world championship fight is right around the corner.”

Munguia is a 24-year-old former world champion from Tijuana, Mexico who leaped onto to the highest levels of the super welterweight division by knocking out Sadam “World Kid” Ali to capture the WBO title. Munguia then defended his title against Liam “Beefy” Smith, Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook, Takeshi Inoue, Dennis Hogan and Patrick Allotey. After five defenses at junior middleweight, Munguia moved up to 160 pounds to capture the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, which he defended against Tureano Johnson. Munguia looks to demonstrate the new skills he’s acquired under head trainer Erik “El Terrible” Morales against the toughest challenge of his career to date.

“I feel very happy to be returning on April 24 against Maciej Sulecki,” said Munguia. “It will be a great fight against great challenger. We are training at 100% to be in the best of conditions, and we promise to deliver an exciting battle.”

Sulecki is a Polish contender who has scored knockout victories against Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. and countryman Grzegorz Proksa. The 31-year-old puncher has only suffered two defeats, which were against Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs and Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade. Sulecki believes Munguia is standing in his way of another title shot.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to return to the United States and fight in the main event of such a big card,” said Sulecki. “Jaime Munguia is a strong, young warrior, but I have fought against some of the best of this division. On April 24, I will show the world that I am a top middleweight contender and that I deserve another world title shot.”

“Maciej Sulecki is very excited about this opportunity to test his skills against Jaime Munguia,” said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. “This is the perfect challenge to demonstrate that Sulecki deserves another world title shot, and it has all the ingredients to make for an action-packed battle.”

Munguia vs. Sulecki is a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions and Warrior’s Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate “The Official Beer of Boxing” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The fight will take place on Saturday, April 24 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico, beginning at 12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 MDT/3:30 ET.

Tickets for Munguia vs. Sulecki go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10:00 am MDT and are priced at $200, $100, $60 and $35 not including applicable service charges. In an effort to promote social distancing, tickets will be sold in pods/groupings of 2, 3, 4 and 6 people only. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 915-747-5234. Tickets will also be available for purchase at http://www.utepspecialevents.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Press release courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions.