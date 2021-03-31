Seniesa Estrada eyes unification at 105 pounds, potential title bout at 108

Seniesa Estrada. Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions

Seniesa Estrada entered the ring to a Texas-sized roar and left with a Texas-sized honor.

A lifelong dream realized, Estrada did exactly what she said she was going to do on March 20, dismantle Anabel Ortiz and take her world title.

The 28-year-old rocked the former WBA female strawweight titlist with a left hook in Round 1 and dropped her in Round 2 with a solid right hand en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Two of the three judges scored the bout a shutout for Estrada.

After a brief trip to Puerto Rico to serve as a color commentator on the card featuring Amanda Serrano versus Daniela Bermudez for NBC Sports Network, the pride of East Los Angeles is focused on accomplishing her next slate of goals.

“I would love to fight again at 105 pounds and unify the division,” she told The Ring.

Estrada has also been exploring options at the junior flyweight limit of 108 pounds.

“We have been trying to fight WBC champion Yesenia Gomez for a while now.”

Gomez (18-5-3, 6 knockouts) has made four successful defenses of the title since outpointing Esmeralda Moreno in a September 2018 rematch in Mexico to win the belt. However the opposition she has faced in her title run is nowhere close to the caliber of Estrada, who implied that Gomez’s team is protecting her.

“Her promoter [Pepe Gomez] keeps telling us to wait and wait,” Estrada laughed. “We were supposed to fight her after the Ortiz fight but now we’re being told maybe at the end of the year.

“We’re not going to let that stop us. We’ll probably fight again at 105 pounds and fight [WBO titlist] Tenkai Tsunami or [WBC beltholder] Tina Rupprecht.”

While Estrada (20-0, 8 KOs) has aspirations to move up to 108 pounds early, she knows there is a bigger prize to be won.

“I want to become the undisputed world champion before moving up to 108 pounds if possible.”