Photos: Alexander Povetkin weighs 228 1/4 pounds, Dillian Whyte is 247 1/4 pounds

Alexander Povetkin was four pounds heavier than he was before their first meeting while Dillian Whyte was five pounds lighter on Friday, ahead of their rematch on Saturday in Gibraltar.

Whyte (27-2, 18 knockouts) weighed in at 247 1/4 pounds, and weighed 252 for their first meeting last August, when he was on the cusp of a knockout win before he was knocked out in round 5. He is a staggering 24 pounds lighter than he was the fight before that, when he weighed 271 for his December 2019 showdown with Mariusz Wach.

Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) weighed in at 228 1/4 pounds, which is slightly bigger than the 224 he weighed last time out.