Unclear on future, Terence Crawford dismisses Vergil Ortiz Jr., nixes Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

FORT WORTH, Texas – Undefeated welterweight titlist Terence Crawford doesn’t know when his next fight will take place but provided at least one definitive answer on whom he wouldn’t be facing.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native was in attendance Saturday, at Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth, to watch stablemate Maurice Hooker take on fellow unbeaten 147-pounder Vergil Ortiz Jr., who stopped the ex-140-pound beltholder in seven rounds.

As he did last July, the 22-year-old Ortiz (17-0, 17 knockouts), of Grand Prairie, Texas, called out Crawford to fight him.

“If he thinks he can beat me that easily, just make the fight happen,” Ortiz said exclusively to The Ring.

Crawford dismissed the call-out from the younger fighter.

“Y’all know [I would beat Ortiz],” he stated. “He really don’t want [to fight] me.

“That’s just the thing with youth is to call out the fighters at the top. He’s doing what he’s supposed to do and I wish him nothing but the best.”

The 33-year-old Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs), who has won titles and The Ring championship at lightweight and The Ring/undisputed junior welterweight championship, also spoke briefly regarding Errol Spence Jr.

“I ain’t fighting him,” he added. “The fight is never gonna happen. It’s over with.”

As for the future, Crawford left things up in the air. When asked if Shawn Porter and Manny Pacquiao were potential opponents, the WBO titlist kept it short.

“I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”

Crawford, who has made four defenses of his title, has not fought since November 14, when he knocked out former 147-pound titleholder Kell Brook inside four rounds in Las Vegas.