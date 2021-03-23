Jaime Munguia looks like he’ll be facing Maciej Sulecki in April

Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia, who is ranked No. 9 by The Ring, will likely face former world title challenger Maciej Sulecki on April 24, a source confirmed to The Ring late Monday night.

Boxingscene.com’s Jake Donovan was the first to break the story.

The 12-round bout will likely stream live on DAZN.

The source told The Ring no specific venue has yet been selected, but Golden Boy Promotions has promoted cards in Texas, where crowds at a maximum 50-percent capacity have been allowed.

Munguia, who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, last fought on October 30, stopping Tureano Johnson after round 6. Johnson gave a solid account of himself in a stern test against Munguia (36-0, 29 knockouts), but the ringside physician did not allow the fight to continue due to a severe cut on his lip.

The win over Johnson was Munguia’s took place over nine months after Munguia stopped Gary O’Sullivan in round 11. It was Munguia’s first fight at 160 pounds after successfully defending his WBO junior middleweight title five times.

The 24-year-old is been trained by former world champion Erik Morales, who also resides in Tijuana, over the last year and a half. Munguia is co-promoted by Golden Boy and Zanfer Promotions.

Sulecki, who resides in Warsaw, Poland, defeated Armenia’s Sasha Yengoyan by unanimous decision in his last fight on August 29, 2020. It was Sulecki’s first fight in 14 months, losing by unanimous decision to WBO middleweight titleholder Demetrius Andrade.

In his previous fight in March 2019, Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) had to overcome a late rally by Gabriel Rosado to win by unanimous decision. Sulecki was dropped twice in round 9.

Other notable bouts involving Sulecki was a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Jacobs in April 2018 and victories over Hugo Centeno (2016) and Jack Culcay (Oct. 2017).

