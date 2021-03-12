Carlos Adames and Bryan Medina eager to get back in win column

Adames (right) cracks Alejandro Barrera. Photo / @TRboxing

Carlos Adames is ready to get back on track.

Adames will face Bryan Medina in a clash of once-beaten junior middleweights on Friday at the Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The fight will precede the main event between fringe light heavyweight contender Felix Valera and Bryan Perez Castillo.

Both fights will be streamed live on the Shuan Boxing YouTube page (7 p.m. local time).

Adames (18-1, 14 knockouts), who is originally from Comendador, Dominican Republic and now resides in the New York City section of Washington Heights, has not fought since losing to Patrick Teixeira in November 2019.

The 26-year-old is trained by Robert Garcia and has fought a handful of cards under the Top Rank banner, posting victories over Alejandro Barrera, Frank Galarza and the late Patrick Day.

Adames hopes an impressive win over Medina will open doors for opportunities against the top fighters in a talent-rich junior middleweight division.

Medina (14-1, 10 KOs), who resides in nearby La Romana, is also coming off a loss. On February 29 of last year he dropped a unanimous decision to Heber Rondon of Venezuela.

The Valera-Perez clash will not only be for bragging rights between residents of Santo Domingo, but it is a rematch of their November 2018 fight, which Valera won by unanimous decision following a very close fight.

Valera (18-3, 15 KOs) has not fought since a disqualification loss (low blow infringements) to Vyacheslav Shabranskyy in September 2019. The 33-year-old, who is promoted by Belgica Peña, had won his previous three bouts following a loss to Sullivan Barrera in November 2017.

Perez (13-1, 9 KOs) stopped Wilson Santana in his last bout in October 2019.

In an intriguing strawweight matchup, prospect Erick Rosa (2-0) of Santo Domingo, who is also promoted by Peña, will face Venezuela’s Kenny Cano (14-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Dominican heavyweight Alexis Garcia (9-0, 5 KOs) and Amron Sands (11-0, 9 KOs) of Orlando, Florida will square off in an eight-round bout.

