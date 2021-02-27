Canelo Alvarez destroys Avni Yildirim in three rounds, will face Billy Joe Saunders on May 8

MIAMI – Canelo Alvarez made short work of Avni “The Turkish Wolf” Yildirim tonight. Canelo (55-1-2, 37 KOs) barely broke a sweat, dominating his WBC mandatory challenger to defend his Ring Magazine, WBC and WBA super middleweight titles.

“I come to win,” he said. “I come to make history, and I have the best trainer in the world.”

Alvarez went to the body early and often, attempting to lower Yildirim’s high guard. It wouldn’t take long for him to break through.

A hard one-two right on the button dropped Yildirim (21-3, 12 KOs) about a minute into the third round. The game Turkish fighter rose to his feet, but was visibly hurt. Rather than pouncing on his opponent, Canelo simply took his time. He went right back to the body, then began mixing in shots up top.