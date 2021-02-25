Jose Acevedo is looking forward to ending his long layoff versus Juan De Leon

Argentina’s Jose Acevedo is looking forward to defending his national lightweight title against his compatriot Juan De Leon at Microestadio Municipal, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday.

The unbeaten Acevedo, who is also the South American lightweight titleholder, is pleased to be back in action having not fought since December 2019.

“Finally I can fight again,” Acevedo (13-0-1, 8 knockouts) told The Ring through Nicolas Sumuilov, on Wednesday evening. “I am yearning for this. I can’t wait to step in the ring again and do what I love.

“I generally watch my opponents but I don’t get too obsessed with them. We plan how to fight, first taking into account myself and then the other fighter. I have seen him. With all due respect, and without underestimating him, I’m confident I can beat him convincingly.”

The 26-year-old was due to fight on January 8; however he tested positive for COVID-19 in December, scuppering those plans.

“When I had the first symptoms, I got tested; we had the results near Christmas Eve, so it was a terrible time,” he explained. “Nothing to celebrate but this happens nowadays.

“On January 4th, I was able to resume training and less than a week after that, I was already training really hard. It was an excellent camp. We had everything we needed. I am in the best shape for this fight.”

Acevedo believes this fight will help kickstart his career after a 14-month hiatus.

“2019 was an incredible year, wonderful, with six victories, all by KO, the titles, everything was great,” he said proudly. “We were set for a wonderful 2020 as well but the pandemic started. Now we are sure we’ll have another great year in 2021.”

Acevedo’s promoter Mario Margossian, of Argentina Boxing Promotions, is happy to keep his stable of fighters busy at such a difficult time.

“We were the first company [in Argentina] that started with boxing after the eruption of the pandemic and continue being the most active,” he said. “We feel very strong and we are promoting lots of shows, featuring important prospects and champions.”

De Leon turned professional in 2016. After winning his debut he lost three of his next six. However the 25-year-old learned on the job and has since won eight consecutive fights to earn a shot at the national title. De Leon (12-3, 3 KOs) has never been stopped and should provide Acevedo with a good test.

