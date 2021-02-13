Danielito Zorrilla-Ruslan Madiyev clash added to Adams-Bohachuk Ring City USA card

INDIO, CA - MARCH 30: Danielito Zorrilla celebrating his victory on March 30, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA (Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Unbeaten junior welterweight Danielito Zorrilla will square off against once-beaten Ruslan Madiyev on March 4.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Felix Pagan Pintor Gym in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico and will precede the compelling clash between former middleweight title challenger Brandon Adams and unbeaten junior middleweight Serhii Bohachuk.

Both fights will air live on NBC Sports Network (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The winner between Zorrilla and Madiyev will take a major step forward in a very competitive 140-pound division.

This is the first of three Ring City USA cards that will take place in Puerto Rico throughout March.

“As we put together the first three Ring City events of 2021, we continue to look for fighters who are willing to take risks,” said Evan Rutkowski, Head of Boxing for Ring City USA. “Zorrilla continues to climb the [junior welterweight] rankings but will take on the toughest challenge of his career against Madiyev.”

Zorrilla (14-0, 11 KOs), who resides in nearby Rio Piedras, last fought on December 5 in San Juan, when he scored a second-round stoppage of Colombian Rodolfo Puente. It was Zorrilla’s first fight since posting a unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Jesus Perez 14 months earlier.

The 27-year-old is co-promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, both of which believe Zorrilla has the potential to be the next star from the boxing-rich island.

Madiyev (13-1, 5 KOs), who is originally from Karaganda, Kazakhstan and now resides in Big Bear, California, has not fought since defeating gatekeeper Ricky Sismundo by unanimous decision in July 2019. That fight took place 10 months after the 28-year-old lost by technical decision to fringe contender Pablo Cesar Cano.

Also fighting on the card will be unbeaten junior middleweight Patrick Cora (10-0, 7 KOs), who was scheduled to face Hurshindek Normatov on a “ShoBox” card on January 20. However, Normatov had to pull out of the fight for medical reasons and a suitable replacement could not be sourced.

Ring City USA also announced that another fight has been added to their March 18 card that will take place at the Albergue Olympic in Salinas. Former two-time world title challenger Israel Gonzalez (26-4, 11 KOs), of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, will face contender Jose Martinez, of nearby Las Marias, in an eight-round bout.

Headlining that card will be Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) against unbeaten Hector Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. In the co-feature, hard-hitting Christian Mbilli (17-0, 16 KOs) will square off against Ievgen Khytrov (20-2, 17 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

