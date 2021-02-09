The Neutral Corner Ep. 253 recap (Mark Breland on Deontay Wilder, DAZN/ESPN previews)

On episode 253 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero broke down all of the latest news and notes.

After a long battle with cancer, former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks died on Friday, February 5 in Henderson, Nevada. In 1978, just eight fights into his professional career, the St Louis native set the boxing world on fire with his upset win over Muhammad Ali. The former Marine had previously won a gold medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

In other news, former world champion Mark Breland, who used to train Deontay Wilder, spoke publicly for the first time since being fired by the heavyweight last year. In the months following his devastating stoppage loss to Tyson Fury last February, Wilder accused Fury of putting weights in his gloves, referee Kenny Bayless of favoring the British fighter, and Breland of spiking his water, among other things. The former titleholder has made a series of bizarre social media posts and deluded rants on YouTube channels.

Breland responded to Wilder’s slanderous claims while appearing on a popular UK podcast last week. “(Wilder) has got a lot of power and that’s all. I wish him well and that’s it. Only got his power and we’ll see how far that takes him, that’s all I’m going to say.”

“You say he had some ‘good wins?’ Luis Ortiz was a good win. Just that fight; that was it.”

“He doesn’t jump rope, he doesn’t hit the speed bag and he doesn’t hit the heavy bag.”

“Spiked the water? If you’re looking at the tapes or whatever, you don’t even see that water in my hand. Someone else is giving him the water.”

“Jay Deas was standing right there when the man was getting his hands wrapped. Jay’s right there when he’s getting his hands wrapped and he didn’t say nothing.”

Saturday, February 13

Matchroom Boxing, DAZN

Wembley Arena, London

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara, 126lbs

Golden Boy Promotions, DAZN

Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, 130lb title bout

Patrick Teixeira vs Brian Castano, 154lb title bout

Top Rank, ESPN

MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Joe Smith Jr. vs Maxim Vlasov, 175lb title bout

A caller referring to himself as Midwest Ceylon is excited to see Joe Smith fight this Saturday. He was ringside for his first-round knockout of Andrzej Fonfara in 2016.

“Joe Smith has been one of my favorites for a while,” he said. “I was in the second row at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago for the Smith vs Fonfara fight. I couldn’t believe what I was watching. I was with two friends who had never been at the fights. I told them about Joe Smith and they thought I was making the name up. And then Joe just wasted Fonfara.”

