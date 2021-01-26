The Neutral Corner, Episode 251 Recap (Fulton and Aleem win big on Showtime, Plant-Truax preview)

On episode 251 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero opined on rumors of a fight between Manny Pacquiao and Ryan Garcia. Although most fans would rather see Pacquiao fight top Errol Spence or Terence Crawford, Montero argues that a fight between Pacman and King Ry would not only do bigger business, it would drive more media traffic as well.

Meanwhile, former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev tested positive for Synthetic Testosterone, cancelled his scheduled fight with Bektemir Melikuziev. The Russian’s decline – inside and outside of the ring – has been precipitous and ugly.

REVIEW:

On Wednesday, January 20, junior welterweight prospect Mykquan Williams (16-0-1, 7 knockouts) scored a unanimous decision win over Yeis Solano in the 2021 ShoBox opener on Showtime.

Three nights later, junior featherweights Ra’eese Aleem and Stephen Fulton impressed with big wins, shaking up the division ratings. Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs) stopped the previously unbeaten Vic Pasillas in the PBC on Showtime co-main. Philadelphia native Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) beat Angelo Leo, also previously unbeaten, by unanimous decision to claim his WBO 122-pound title.

PREVIEW:

Friday, January 29

Hard Rock Hotel, Hollywood, FL

Manuel Charr vs Trevor Bryan, heavyweights

Beibut Shumenov vs Raphel Murphy, cruiserweights

Saturday, January 30, PBC on Fox

Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax, IBF super middleweight title

QUOTES FROM THE CALLERS:

Ace from Ventura, California says he used to be a PPV junkie decades ago, but is stringent with his spending today. He’s a big fan of DAZN and their annual subscription for $99.99.

“Back in the day I used to buy every single PPV, didn’t matter what it was,” he said. “I’m more selective now. I’m not buying any more PPVs that I don’t feel are worthy. Hopefully more fans have my point of view and it gets the promoters to put on better PPV cards. The one platform that’s really been holding it down is DAZN. They’re giving me value, $100 for a whole year.”

TIME STAMPS:

@3:43 News and Rumors (Pacquiao vs Garcia, Josh Warrington dumps IBF title, Claressa Shields headlining all-female PPV, Sergey Kovalev tests dirty for PEDS)

@33:27 Review of ShoBox and PBC on Showtime cards

@43:30 Preview of Don King show, PBC on Fox (Plant vs Truax)

