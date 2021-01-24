How about a Ryan Garcia vs Manny Pacquiao fight!?

These days, superstars fight infrequently, so often it feels like we take in more drama in the lead ups to their bouts than in their actual tussles.

All of us have heard the parade of possibilities for “next” for Manny Pacquiao, from Errol Spence to Terence Crawford, to UFCer Conor McGregor. When word started going round that “King” Ryan Garcia, the 22 year old hitter, was in the mix to meet the 42 year old living legend, eyebrows raised.

That would be a compelling pairing, wouldn’t it?

But we knew enough to wait, to see how the dust settled, when all the suitors finished making their pitch to Pacman. Now, it’s looking like that dust has settled, and Ryan Garcia won the gig.

The 21-0 fighter posted to Instagram a poster alluding to a forthcoming bout, Ryan Garcia versus Manny Pacquiao, date and site to come. “A Dream To Reality,” the poster text reads.

WBC interim lightweight champ Garcia is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. That’s the outfit led by Oscar De La Hoya, who also runs RING, which took a hit when their lead dog Canelo Alvarez separated himself in the late fall from the promotional company, which had been his home since 2008.

Well, this one is a game changer, this fight puts Garcia, coming off a win over Luke Campbell on Jan 2., in a position to become a legit lead dog who’d get to within sniffing distance of industry pack leader Alvarez.

Pacman, who turns 43 in December, will be seen as the favorite by plenty of pundits and fans who believe he has enough left at this advance age, and with a full load as a Senator in the Philippines, to show the pup he’s still of a certain grade.

And others will be feeling like this is a “pass the baton” fight, that Garcia will be too strong, too fresh and will pound some sense into Pacman, usher him toward retirement.

Won’t rust prove hard to handle for Manny, who last fought in July 2019, against Keith Thurman? He got real high marks for that performance, a split decision win, but generally, a lengthy hiatus doesn’t help an up there in age athlete.

More questions as we wait for specifics…It wouldn’t be an “exhibition,” would it?

And did the stoppage loss at the hands (and feet) of Dustin Poirier remove Conor McGregor (below left, on the floor of the Octagon Saturday night) from the front of the line for a crack at that Pacman paycheck?

And, at what weight would this clash be set for?

The last time Manny was under 140 at a weigh-in came way back in 2009, for his clash with Ricky Hatton. He was prime Pacman then, had all the traits, and then some.

That was more than a decade ago…..

But we’d not bet against him being able to fight at junior welter…nor bet against him to beat a kid young enough to be his son.

Watch this space, for conformation information, and specifics on site and date.