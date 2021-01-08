No Happy Endings podcast: Raging Bull

“Raging Bull” is a 1980 American biographical sports drama directed by Martin Scorsese, produced by Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler and adapted by Paul Schrader and Mardik Martin from Jake LaMotta’s 1970 memoir Raging Bull: My Story.

In this episode, Brin-Jonathan Butler speaks with Steven Benedict about how an outsider made a number of pivotal choices, many totally counterintuitive to where people from inside boxing might have gone, to illuminate dark aspects of what drives fighters that transformed our perception of the sport in film and culturally.