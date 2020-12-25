Watch: Lightweight prospect Nick Sullivan works out on Christmas Eve

Photo by Ryan Songalia

NORFOLK, Virginia – Lightweight prospect Nick Sullivan doesn’t skip a workout – not even on Christmas Eve. The 2-0 (1 knockout) boxer gets in a training session with trainer Shaun Wilson at Norfolk Hit Squad Boxing in Norfolk, Virginia.

Sullivan, 22, is signed to Golden Boy Promotions, and turned pro in August of 2019. He had his second fight in October of 2019, and expects to be back in the ring in February.