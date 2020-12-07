Tito Trinidad tops the list of 2021 inductees to the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

Photo from The Ring archive

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) on Monday announced its 2021 class, topped by Felix “Tito” Trinidad.

Trindad will be joined for the 2021 summer induction ceremony by fellow inductees Kelly Pavlik, Simon Brown, Ivan Robinson, Aaron Snowell, Joey Eye, Ed Keenan, Nino Delbuno and the late Frank Cappuccino.

“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2021 and are very much looking forward to paying tribute to the new inductees,” ACBHOF President Ray McCline said, “as well as celebrate the Class of 2020 in a combined induction ceremony during our annual celebration weekend next August in Atlantic City.”

Because of COVID-19, there was no 2020 induction.

That class included Roy Jones Jr., Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, Al Cole, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Calvin Grove, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Ms. Laoma Byrd.

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame induction celebration will offer boxing enthusiasts a weekend full of great programming, which will include a kickoff cocktail reception, meet & greets, spectacular artwork, and exhibits.

The finale of the weekend will be the combined induction ceremony dinner honoring the 2020 & 2021 classes.

For more information please call 609-829-8711 or visit the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame website at www.acbhof.com.

