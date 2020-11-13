Photos: Terence Crawford, Kell Brook make 147-pound weight limit

All photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Both Terence Crawford and Kell Brook made weight on Friday, a day ahead of their WBO welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand “Bubble” in Las Vegas.

Crawford (36-0, 27 knockouts) of Omaha, Nebraska weighed in at 146.4 pounds for his fourth title defense, while Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) of Sheffield, England weighed in at the 147-pound limit. Brook, who is a year older at 34, made welterweight for the first time since 2017, when he lost his IBF title to Errol Spence Jr.

The two exchanged heated words during their socially-distant staredown, with Crawford dropping F-bombs at Brook and his team, and Brook telling Crawford he would put on significant size overnight before stepping into the ring.

The fight card begins at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The co-featured bout will feature Joshua Franco facing off with Andrew Moloney in a rematch of their entertaining bout in June, which Franco won by unanimous decision. Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) of San Antonio weighed 114.5 pounds while Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) of Kingscliff, Australia weighed 114.7 pounds for their “regular” WBA junior bantamweight title fight.

The rest of the card will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Bantamweights, 8 rounds: Joshua Greer Jr. 118.9 lbs vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118.9 lbs

Middleweights, 8 rounds: Tyler Howard 161.2 lbs vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood 161.9 lbs

Featherweights, 4 rounds: Duke Ragan 126 lbs vs. Sebastian Gutierrez 126.3 lbs

Bantamweights, 4 rounds: Vegas Larfield 119 lbs vs. Juan Alberto Flores 117.3 lbs

Lightweights, 6 rounds: Raymond Muratalla 137.3 lbs vs. Luis Porozo 135.2 lbs