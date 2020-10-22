Photos: Juan Francisco Estrada, Carlos Cuadras make weight for rematch

Juan Francisco Estrada and Carlos Cuadras pose after weighing in for their junior bantamweight championship fight. All photos by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

RING/WBC junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (40-3, 27 knockouts) and former WBC 115-pound titleholder Carlos Cuadras (39-3-1, 27 KOs) both weighed in at 114.5 pounds on Thursday, the day before their 12-round main event at Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico.

The fight is a rematch of their 2017 fight in Carson, California, when a tenth round knockdown by Estrada was the difference in a one-point win on all three scorecards. The fight was threatened by a positive Covid-19 test for Cuadras, but a subsequent test, and negative tests for his entire team, showed the initial test to be a false positive.

The same was not the case for Maximino Flores, whose shot at WBC flyweight titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez (16-1, 12 KOs) was canceled due to a positive test. Martinez will instead face Moises Calleros (33-9-1, 17 KOs).

Yet, even after the WBC granted emergency sanctioning for the unranked Calleros, the Monterrey, Mexico native blew the 112-pound weight limit by several pounds, checking in at 117.4 pounds, while Martinez came in at 111 pounds. Calleros had accepted the fight on about a week’s notice.

A Matchroom Boxing source tells The Ring the fight will go on as a 12-round non-title fight.

Former pound-for-pound champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez weighed in the same as his opponent Israel Gonzalez – 114 pounds – for the first defense of the WBA junior bantamweight title that he won in February with a stoppage of Khalid Yafai in Frisco, Texas.

Gonzalez (49-2, 41 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua has fought in Mexico six times before, but is making his first in-ring performance there since 2014. The mandatory challenger Gonzalez (25-3, 11 KOs) of Los Cabos, Mexico is challenging for a world title for the third time, having been stopped by Jerwin Ancajas in ten rounds in 2018, and losing a controversial decision to Yafai later that year.