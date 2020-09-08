Mairis Briedis-Yuniel Dorticos WBSS final set for September 26, Ring Magazine 200-pound title at stake

Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Edijs Palens via Getty Images

The cruiserweight final of the World Boxing Super Series between Mairis Briedis and IBF titleholder Yuniel Dorticos will take place on September 26 at the Plazamedia Broadcasting Center, a leading live sports production house in Munich.

Briedis, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 200 pounds, and Dorticos, who is rated No. 2, will also contest the vacant Ring Magazine championship belt.

“We are thrilled to announce the date and place for the exciting finale of Season II of the WBSS,” said Andreas Benz, CEO of Comosa AG, organiser of the World Boxing Super Series.

“Plazamedia is a phenomenal solution, the studios are providing a controlled environment which is of huge benefit to us and the production team to keep everyone safe while also putting on a great show.

“At the same time, we have done everything to secure fair conditions for both teams, and to ensure they remain healthy and isolated until the action starts.”

Briedis, the tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final with wins over Noel Gevor (UD 12) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO 3), while Dorticos, the No. 2 seed, conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD 12) and Andrew Tabiti (KO 10) to enter the final.

“We are very happy about the announcement of the final,” said Latvia’s Briedis. “I love the fact that it will be in Munich as it reminds me of every time I went to train with the Klitschko brothers in Germany and the flights were always via Munich. Those are some great memories of the time spent with them there!”

“To all my fans worldwide, in Europe and especially in Munich, Germany: I am super happy the World Boxing Super Series final will take place in Munich, Germany,” said Dorticos. “I will see you all on Saturday, September 26th. The KO Doctor is back and ready to prescribe another dose of pain and take the Muhammad Ali Trophy back to Miami!”

Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the WBSS, said: “On 26 September we will not only crown the best cruiserweight on the planet but also send a sign to the world that boxing is back with the first major transatlantic championship bout between the undisputed number one and two in their division.

“The final is not only about honor and glory but cementing a legacy. The winner will become a member of an exclusive ‘Ali Trophy Winner Club’ that includes Aleksandr Usyk, Callum Smith, Naoya Inoue, and Josh Taylor. It doesn’t get much bigger in boxing, and we expect Briedis and Dorticos to have an absolute barnstormer!”

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. Fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing