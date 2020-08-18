Alexis Rocha: Boxing’s ideal student

Alexis Rocha (right) vs. Miguel Dumas. Photo / Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions

At the age of 11, Alexis Rocha was a heavyweight with a passionate dislike for boxing.

Tipping the scales at 205 pounds, Rocha traveled across the United States as older brother Ronny Rios prepared for the U.S. Olympic Trials, along with a slew of amateur events.

“I was bored out of my mind and I hated it so much,” he recalled.

However when Rocha, now a welterweight, learned he was very close to becoming a diabetic, he knew his body could only take so much more abuse.

But from the moment he lifted his first weight and threw his first set of combinations on the heavy bag, it was like opening up presents on Christmas morning for Rocha.

“I started going to the boxing gym with Ronny to lose weight and within six months, I lost 60 pounds,” Rocha said. “I fell in love with boxing, working out and eating healthy.”

For Rocha and many other fighters, boxing has taught them about life. It doesn’t matter how many hits you take – emotional, financial, mental or physical – learning how to cope with your struggles is what builds character.

That said, Rocha went above and beyond. Within six months, not only was he at a healthy weight, he was also competing in boxing tournaments. Furthermore Rocha yearns to be a health spokesperson to inspire young children whom are also combating obesity to follow in his footsteps.

“I want to help people, especially young children, who are struggling with weight,” he continued. “I understand why they could be self-conscious. I know I was growing up.

“I want to do whatever it takes to help motivate these kids that they can live healthier lives, regardless of where they come from.”

On August 28 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, Rocha (16-0, 10 knockouts), 23, of Irvine, California, will look to preserve his unbeaten record against 30-year-old Filipino Jameson Bacon (23-4, 15 KOs), who will be making his U.S. debut.

The Golden Boy Promotions card will be live-streamed on DAZN.

Twenty-six of Bacon’s 27 pro bouts have taken place in the Philippines. The exception, his most recent fight, a November 2019 unanimous decision loss to Darragh Foley, was hosted in Australia.

Rocha himself is coming off the biggest win of his career last February 14 when he outpointed Brad Solomon over 10 rounds, in Anaheim, California.

“Anyone who steps into the ring is a threat and is coming to win,” he added. “I don’t know too much about the guy but I take everyone serious. Every time I step into the ring, I am not 16-0; I’m 0-0. Every fight is a step to a title fight and I’m training to fight the best.”

