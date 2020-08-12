Jo Jo Diaz signs deal with MTK Global

IBF junior lightweight titleholder Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz has signed an advisory deal with MTK Global, it was announced Wednesday.

Diaz (31-1, 15 knockouts) becomes the latest U.S.-born fighter to sign with MTK Global, joining junior welterweight prospect Lorenzo Simpson and amateur standout Jonathan Lopez, who both signed deals within the last week.

In his last bout on January 30 in Miami, Florida, the 27-year-old, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of South El Monte, won the IBF title by defeating Tevin Farmer by unanimous decision. Since suffering his only loss at the hands of WBC featherweight titleholder Gary Russell, Jr. in May 2018, Diaz has won his last five bouts.

He is eager to begin a new chapter of his professional career under the MTK Global brand.

“I’m very excited to announce that MTK Global and I are now working together,” said Diaz, who will continue to be promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. “As a professional athlete, it is very crucial to have a team looking out for my best interests, and I am proud to have MTK a part of it, with now being the most important time of my career.

“MTK has done a great job with some big names in the boxing world and as a champion it is essential to maximize opportunities, both inside and outside the ring. I’m looking forward to the next few years with MTK, and I will continue to prove what I’m about.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen believes Diaz’s pedigree was too good not to pass up.

“His amazing record speaks for itself and he’s one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, so to have him sign with MTK Global is a massive statement of intent in terms of our expansion into America,” Yalen said. “He currently holds the IBF junior lightweight title, and we’re determined to help build on that great success.”

“His action-packed style means he is guaranteed to provide fireworks every time he steps through the ropes, and we’re proud to see how his amazing career unfolds.”

Diaz, who is managed by Ralph Heredia, is ranked No. 2 by The Ring at 130 pounds.

No word on when Diaz will return to the ring. The IBF has mandated Diaz defend his world title belt against mandatory challenger Shavkat Rakhimov, but Farmer is initiating a rematch clause in their original contract.

