Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition postponed to November 28 – sources

The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition has been postponed.

According to sources speaking exclusively to The Ring on Sunday afternoon, the highly-anticipated eight-round event has been moved to November 28th.

The bout is still expected to take place at a crowdless Dignity Health Park in Carson, California. The fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as multimedia platform Triller, which is currently producing a 10-part docu-series.

Sources say that the fight was moved because Tyson’s team felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling. A meeting was held between both sides recently, and Jones approved of the switch.

Tyson-Jones was officially announced on July 23 after nearly a month-long delay because both teams floated the idea of postponing the event until fans would be allowed to attend.

However, there has been a myriad of complications since the announcement.

The issue of headgear has gone back and forth between the California State Athletic Commission and the fighters. Sources close to the CSAC told The Ring last week that the commission would likely not require headgear. In addition, drug testing became the new concern once the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) entered negotiations to administer random drug testing for the fight.

CSAC executive officer Andy Foster previously told reporters that Tyson-Jones would be nothing more than a hard sparring session and that both fighters would be prohibited from seriously hurting one another.

The 51-year-old Jones expressed concern with the regulations.

“Andy Foster can’t control Mike once Mike gets in the ring. I’ve got to defend myself like I’m in a real fight,” he told Yahoo Sports. “If Mike goes out there and decides to start hammering, what am I supposed to do, look at Andy?”