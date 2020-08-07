Ewa Brodnicka signs with Matchroom Boxing

WBO female junior lightweight titlist Ewa Brodnicka. Photo courtesy of the World Boxing Organization

WBO female junior lightweight titleholder Ewa Brodnicka has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, it was announced on Thursday.

Brodnicka (19-0, 2 knockouts), who resides in Warsaw, Poland, last fought on March 7, defeating Djemilla Gontaruk by unanimous decision. The victory marked Brodnicka’s fourth successful defense of the WBO title.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ewa to the team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “This sets up a huge unification fight between the winner of Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas at ‘Fight Camp’ at a time where women’s boxing continues to go from strength to strength.”

Harper (10-0, 5 KOs) will defend her WBC title against Jonas (9-1, 7 KOs) today in Brentwood, England, and will stream live on DAZN (2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT).

Brodnicka is the latest female fighter to sign a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, including undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus and undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

The 36-year-old is hoping to face the winner of the Harper-Jonas fight later this year or in 2021.

“I’m delighted to team up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Brodnicka. “Women’s boxing is on fire right now and I want to be in all the big fights starting with the unification match-up between the winner of Harper and Jonas. I’m excited for the future and can’t wait for my return to the ring.”

A fight between Brodnicka and the winner of Harper-Jonas might have to wait. According to a story on BoxingScene on Thursday, the WBO ordered Brodnicka to defend her WBO title against unbeaten Mikaela Mayer of the United States. The WBO ordered Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank, which promotes Mayer, to negotiate a deal within 10 days or the fight would go to a purse-bid.

Mayer (13-0, 5 KOs) defeated Nigeria’s Helen Joseph by unanimous decision in her most recent bout on July 14.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

