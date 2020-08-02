Ray Robinson responds to Terence Crawford, says Bud only wants easy fights

Ray Robinson has two words for Terence Crawford: “Let’s fight.”

This was in response to Crawford’s recent Instagram live video, where he described Robinson as an “attention-seeking ass female.”

Robinson (24-3-2, 12 knockouts) was the last fighter to defeat Crawford in the amateurs and has repeatedly called out the unbeaten welterweight titleholder to fight for the last two months.

“I’m getting tired of Bud acting like he’s the most avoided fighter in the world. I don’t know why he said that,” he told The Ring Saturday morning. “He complains all the time about guys not wanting to fight him and this and that. Now we’re seeing guys call him out and that’s his response?”

Robinson nearly had a chance to face Crawford last year.

The 34-year-old Robinson fought then-WBO No. 1 ranked contender Egidijus Kavaliauskas, a two-time Olympian from Lithuania, in March 2019 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. He controlled the pace of the fight against a lackluster “Mean Machine,” but had to settle for a 10-round majority draw.

“The winner of that fight was supposed to get Crawford, and they chose the guy that clearly didn’t win that fight. That speaks volumes about his promoter Top Rank,” Robinson continued.

Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska, who has won titles in three weight classes, including the undisputed junior welterweight championship, last fought eight months ago, when he floored Kavaliauskas three times en route to a ninth-round stoppage in New York.

There was speculation that Crawford’s inactivity was due to a possible money dispute with Bob Arum. However, the Hall of Fame promoter denied there was such an issue. That theory was fueled by a previous interview where Crawford adamantly stated that he would refuse any pay cut.

Arum confirmed to The Ring that neither Crawford nor any of his fighters would be asked to “fight below their minimums.”

So, what is the hold-up?

“It’s Crawford. He’s comfortable sitting behind his unbeaten record and Top Rank paychecks without having to fight fierce competition. That’s why you don’t really see him making an effort to get those big fights he says he really wants. He wants easy fights and I ain’t no easy fight.

“He doesn’t need to worry about my losses because he never gave me one; I gave him one. Tell puppet master Bob Arum to send the contract. I’m from Philly. I’m not about all this back and forth nonsense. I’m trying to let my hands go. If Crawford is interested in fighting, he knows where to find me. Let’s settle this like men in the ring.”