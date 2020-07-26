Michael Dutchover outpoints Jorge Marron Jr. in 3.2.1 Boxing headliner

Lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover defeated Jorge Marron, Jr. by unanimous decision Sunday night at the Omega Products International in Corona, California.

Scores were 78-74, 78-74, and 80-72 for Dutchover, who improves to 14-1, 10 knockouts.

Marron, a southpaw technician, entered the fight having won his previous six bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro at the hands of Jorge Luis Zapoteco in July 2018.

The 22-year-old Dutchover was the aggressor from the opening bell, looking to close the distance between the two and unleash overhand rights or counter left hooks to the head of Marron.

During the middle rounds, Marron utilized his savvy ring generalship to slip an occasional hook or left hand to Dutchover’s body. Rather than stalk Marron, Dutchover began to cut off the ring and force Marron to stand more in the pocket. Dutchover was also able to dig left hooks to the body of Marron during the final two rounds of the fight, solidifying the decision win.

After the fight, Dutchover was glad to get back to the win column after training non-stop over the last several months.

“This wasn’t just preparing for a big fight physically, I also prepared for this fight mentally,” said Dutchover, who is co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions. “I trained all throughout the pandemic. I was driven. You can’t stop someone who is driven.”

“Every fighter wants to come out spectacularly, but I wanted to get rounds. I was prepared for this fight. This fight was very important to me. My whole career is like being in quarantine. I rest all the time because I train so hard. I don’t go out and party.”

Sunday marked Dutchover’s first fight since September 20, when he lost by technical knockout to Thomas Mattice in his hometown of Midland, Texas. Dutchover was effective from the opening bell, but Mattice rallied late in the fight. Unfortunately for Dutchover, the fight was stopped in Round 9 on the advice of the ringside physician due a cut above his eye that was opened from a Mattice punch.

Dutchover, who is trained by Danny Zamora, was scheduled to return to the ring on March 14 in Orange, California, but the card was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dutchover believes he is ready for a step-up bout later this year.

“I got the victory tonight. I hope I stay being a top prospect. Maybe I can fight for a regional title. I’m ready for whoever my team puts in front of me.”

Marron, who resides in Lakeside, California, drops to 18-2, 6 KOs.

In the co-feature to the online PPV show, lightweight up-and-comer Ruben Torres improved to 13-0, 11 KOs, with a sixth-round stoppage of well-travaled gatekeeper Oscar Bravo (25-10), who applied smothering pressure from the opening round but was a sitting duck for Torre’s powerful body-head combinations. Referee Ray Corona halted the bout with Bravo on his feet, but taking too much punishment.

In the opening bout of the stream, Arnold Dinong (7-0, 1 KO) remained unbeaten with a six-round unanimous decision over once-beaten Brandon Cruz (6-2, 4 KOs).