Carlos Molina outpoints Abraham Juarez over 10 rounds in Mexico

Carlos Molina fulfilled two objectives Saturday night: promote a card and defeat his opponent.

Molina outpointed Abraham Juarez over 10 rounds to win by unanimous decision in Morelia, Mexico, although no officials scores were announced.

With the victory, Molina, who resides in nearby Patzcuaro, improves to 33-11-2, 11 knockouts.



The 27-year-old Molina was the sharper and more-effective fighter against the game Juarez. As much as Juarez attempted to initiate combinations, Molina effectively countered him with an array of combinations to the head and body.

Juarez, who resides in Mexico City, drops to 16-6, 5 KOs.



Molina, a former IBF junior middleweight titleholder, is best known for draws against Julio Cesar Chavez in 2005 and Erislandy Lara in 2011, both of whom some at ringside thought Molina did enough to beat

In the co-feature, fringe welterweight contender Alejandro Avila of Mexico City defeated former junior lightweight contender Jose Guadalupe Rosales by unanimous decision.



Scores were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 for Avila, who improves to 21-1-2, 8 KOs.



The 32-year-old Davila has won his last two bouts since losing by knockout to Mikael Zewski on November 23 in Quebec City, Canada.

Rosales, who resides in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, drops to 38-26, 20 KOs. He has now lost five of his last six bouts.

In flyweight action, Luis Guadalupe Mendez dropped previously-unbeaten Christopher Ramirez (2-1, 2 KOs) once in the opening round to win by unanimous decision. Mendez improves to 2-4.

Molina promoted the card under his King Carlos Promotions.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing