International Boxing Hall of Fame reopens for business on June 29

The International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, New York. Photo: Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Boxing fights may not yet be open to the public, but the museum for the sport’s history will reopen this weekend.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, N.Y. will reopen to the public on Monday, June 29 at 11 a.m., it was announced Thursday. The entrance fee for all has been lowered to the youth rate of $8.50 through August 31, from the typical rates of $13.50 and $11.50 for adults and seniors.

The Syracuse region of upstate New York will re-enter phase 4 of reopening following the coronavirus shutdowns that began in March, which means indoor and outdoor museums can reopen.

The Hall announced that masks will be required for staff and fans, with hand sanitizer available at the admission check-in counter. They will also be operating at 25% of maximum capacity.

“The Hall of Fame is excited to officially ring the bell at the Museum entrance to open the doors to fans for a walk down boxing’s memory lane,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy.

The IBHOF is looking to get back to business after having to cancel the 2020 induction weekend – its busiest period of the year – which was originally scheduled to take place June 11-14. Among those in the Class of 2020 were Juan Manuel Marquez, Bernard Hopkins and Shane Mosley, plus female trailblazers Christy Martin and Lucia Rijker. Those fighters will instead join the Class of 2021 for a joint induction weekend, which is set for June 10-13, 2021.