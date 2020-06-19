Michael Dutchover to return to action on July 26

Michael Dutchover (left) vs. Rosekie Cristobal. Photo by Dave Mandel/SHOWTIME

Lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover will face Jorge Marron Jr. on July 26, Thompson Boxing Promotions announced Friday.

The 10-round bout will take place at Omega Products International, in Corona, California, and will headline a 3.2.1 Boxing card that will stream live via pay-per-view (7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT).

The card will be Thompson Boxing’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A private dinner show that was scheduled for March 13 and a card on April 10 in nearby Ontario were cancelled.

Since 2000, Thompson Boxing has become known for developing talent whom have become world titleholders and contenders including Timothy Bradley, Yonnhy Perez, Danny Roman, Mauricio Herrera, Josesito Lopez and Taras Shelestyuk. The Southern California-based company has developed a new wave of talent as of late including Dutchover, Ruben Villa, Ruben Torres and Richard Brewart.

“We started 2020 with a bang and, as we all know, everything had to stop (because of the pandemic),” said Thompson Boxing promoter Ken Thompson. “We are now ready to resume live action Sunday, July 26, with the best possible event created for our fans. Everybody has been going through some tough times due to the virus and we are ready to entertain and reach the boxing fans the world over.”

“These young athletes are hungry to get back in the ring and our intention is to give the fans a fun event at a very reasonable price,” said Alex Camponovo, general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “We have worked very hard to get here and we hope July 26 is a total success inside and outside the ring so we can keep doing what we do best. We also want to ensure that the sign-up process for those buying the pay-per-view is simple and that our event can be seen by audiences on any platform or device.”

Dutchover (13-1, 10 knockouts), who now lives and trains in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Fe Springs, most recently fought on September 20, in his hometown of Midland, Texas, losing by stoppage to Thomas Mattice. The fight was stopped in Round 8 due to a cut over Dutchover’s eye that was caused by a Mattice punch.

The 22-year-old Dutchover entered the Mattice fight having knocked out his previous five opponents. He is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing and is trained and managed by Danny Zamora.

Marron (18-1, 6 KOs), who resides in the San Diego suburb of Lakeside, stopped Jovanni Martinez in Round 4 of his most recent bout on November 29. The 26-year-old has won his last six bouts since suffering the only defeat of his career, a majority decision loss, at the hands of Jorge Luis Zapoteco in July 2018.

Also fighting in an eight-round bout will be unbeaten Ruben Torres (12-0, 10 KOs). The lightweight prospect, who is also promoted by Thompson Boxing, has stopped five of his last six opponents.

Featherweight Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO), of Daly City, California, will square off against San Diego’s Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

THE FOUR KINGS SPECIAL now at