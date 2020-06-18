Thursday’s Jose Pedraza-Mikkel LesPierre ESPN fight is canceled due to COVID-19

All photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jose Pedraza and Mikkel LesPierre were supposed to meet in a 10-round junior welterweight main event on ESPN Thursday night, but that fight has been scrapped after someone in LesPierre’s camp tested positive for COVID-19.

According to BoxingScene.com’s Keith Idec, who was first to report it, the Nevada State Athletic Commission canceled their bout Thursday morning.

The event will still carry on as scheduled with five fights to air on ESPN, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with Gabriel Flores Jr. (17-0, 6 knockouts) facing Josec Ruiz (21-2-3, 14 KOs) as the likely headliner. The 10-round fight will be Flores’ debut at 135-pounds.

Pedraza (26-3, 13 KOs) and LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs) are expected to be rescheduled at a later date.

Puerto Rico’s Pedraza, a former 135-pound titlist, tipped the scales at a career-high 140.4 pounds and Brooklyn’s LesPierre, a former lightweight title challenger, came in at 141 pounds on Wednesday for their junior welterweight contest.

This is the second time in two weeks that a fight has been nixed due to a positive test for COVID-19.

The Ring reported on June 7 that undefeated junior lightweight Mikaela Mayer (12-0, 5 KOs) tested positive for the virus, which postponed her fight with Helen Joseph (17-4-2, 10 KOs) that was supposed to take place just days later.