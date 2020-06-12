Jack Culcay wins unanimous decision over Howard Cospolite in Berlin

Jack Culcay. Photo: Public Address

Former world junior middleweight title challenger Jack Culcay defeated Howard Cospolite by unanimous decision Friday night at the Havelstudios in his hometown of Berlin, Germany.



Scores were 116-112, 117-111, and 118-110 for Culcay, who improves to 28-4 (13 knockouts).

The Culcay-Cospolite fight in Berlin, along with the Mariusz Wach-Kevin Johnson fight in Konary, Poland were the first fight cards to take place in Europe since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across Europe. Culcay-Cospolite was the first card in Germany since March 19.

There were no fans in attendance for either fight card.



Culcay was fighting for the first time since defeating previously-unbeaten Jama Saidi by unanimous decision on November 23. Cospolite entered Friday’s clash having lost once in his previous five bouts.

¡Tremendo! 💥💥 Culcay le dio metralla a Cospolite que casi cae a la lona. #ESPNKnockOut pic.twitter.com/DOkbm3rmCb — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) June 12, 2020

The fight was mostly tactical from the opening bell. Cospolite was game in spurts, but Culcay was the more-effective fighter, varying his attack with by throwing and landing combinations to the head and body of Cospolite.

With the victory over Cospolite, Culcay wins a regional title belt and a likely top-15 ranking by a sanctioning body. His most notable bouts were defeats to Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki in 2017, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko on April 13 of last year.



Cospolite, who resides in Saint-Ouen, France, drops to 18-8-3 (6 KOs).



The rest of the Ango Sports card featured middleweight fighters from across Germany.



In the co-feature, Marten Arsumanjan won by knockout when previously-unbeaten Bjoern Schicke (16-1-1, 7 KOs) did not answer the bell for round 7. Arsumanjan has now won his last four bouts and improves to 10-1-1 (5 KOs).



In a clash of unbeaten middleweights, Vincenzo Gualtieri defeated hard-hitting Alexander Pavlov (10-1, 8 KOs) by majority decision over 10 rounds. One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two judges scored the bout 96-95 and 96-94 for Gualtieri, who improves to 15-0, 7 KOs.

Jama Saidi improved to 17-1, 7 KOs by defeating Jay Spencer (11-2, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision and Thomas Piccirillo (7-0-1, 2 KOs) decisioned Adam Amkhadov (7-1, 1 KO).



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing