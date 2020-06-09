Jared Anderson extended past first round for first time, stops Johnnie Langston in 3

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

For the first time in his young professional career, Jared Anderson did not score a first-round knockout, but he still beat the brakes out of his opponent.

Anderson, a highly-touted heavyweight prospect from Toledo, Ohio, pummeled Johnnie Langston to score a third-round stoppage on the undercard of WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson’s 130-pound debut against Felix Caraballo.

Anderson (4-0, 4 knockouts), 20, who served as one of Tyson Fury’s sparring partners in preparation for his rematch with Deontay Wilder, targeted the body from the onset that caused Langston to breathe heavily. Anderson continued to hammer Langston with head and body blows until the first round concluded.

Langston connected with an uppercut to Anderson’s chin on the inside in the second round, but Anderson wobbled Langston with an uppercut of his own late in the frame.

An exhausted Langston was nearly out on his feet for much of the third round. Anderson, who signed with promoter Top Rank last September went on the attack and battered Langston against the ropes until referee Jay Nady stepped in to stop the fight.