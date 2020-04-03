Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev mandatory title fight postponed

Add another fight card that is postponed due to COVID-19.

The heavyweight clash between unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev that was to take place on June 20 has been postponed, Matchroom Boxing announced Friday afternoon. The fight was scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.

The announcement comes as no surprise as several fight cards in the coming months have been postponed due to the pandemic that has spread across the planet.



Joshua (23-1, 21 knockouts) was scheduled to defend his WBC, IBF, and WBO world title belts against Pulev, who is the mandatory IBF challenger. Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz by unanimous decision on December 7 to win back the world title belts he lost when he was knocked out by Ruiz in a shocking upset on June 1.

The 30-year-old, who resides in Watford, England, is ranked No. 1 by The Ring.



Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), who is originally from Sofia, Bulgaria and now lives and trains in Las Vegas, defeated Rydell Booker by unanimous decision in his last bout on November 9. The 38-year-old is ranked No. 10 by The Ring.



No word on when the Joshua-Pulev fight will take place, but the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium is still the frontrunner to host the fight.



“We will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Matchroom Boxing stated in a release.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing