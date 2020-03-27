Oscar De La Hoya and family donate $250,000 to COVID-19 effort

Press release follows:

LOS ANGELES (March 27, 2020) – The Adventist Health White Memorial Charitable Foundation and the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation today announced today the generous gift of $250,000 made by Oscar De La Hoya and Millie Corretjer to the Adventist Health White Memorial.

Oscar De La Hoya applies the same strength and determination to philanthropy that made him a legend in the boxing world. Oscar De La Hoya’s advocacy for the health and well-being of lives in East Los Angeles has been demonstrated many times through generous donations and the giving of their time.

This newest donation of $250,000 to Adventist Health White Memorial will go toward supporting COVID- 19 unexpected expenses and help with supplies needed for the hospital to take care of the community during this crisis.

“Adventist Health White Memorial is my hospital. They took incredible care of my mother when she was fighting breast cancer. During this time of crisis, White Memorial is incurring extraordinary expenses as they continue to provide quality care to our Boyle Heights Los Angeles community,” said Oscar De La Hoya.

On behalf of me, Millie and our children, we are donating $250,000 to White Memorial to help with these critical unexpected expenses. I am challenging my peers – celebrities, athletes, business leaders and community leaders – to donate to White Memorial or your local hospital to help during this crisis,” said De La Hoya.

“Oscar is a major philanthropist and donor to our hospital. We are continually honored by the generosity of his gifts. Oscar and Millie are our heroes,” said John Raffoul, President, Adventist Health White Memorial.

“For decades, White Memorial has provided high-quality healthcare to a population in need, and through this donation, they will continue their mission in helping those in need,” said De La Hoya.

De La Hoya, who was born in East Los Angeles, won multiple world titles during his career as a professional boxer 1992 to 2008, including a gold medal for the United States at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

He has been a prolific donor for the Adventist Health White Memorial, where several departments are named in his honor, including the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center, the Oscar De La Hoya Labor & Delivery Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Neonatal Intensive Care Center.

As a product of Adventist Health’s mission, “Living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope,” the hospital is known within the community and the industry for the culturally sensitive, bilingual care provided to underserved individuals, particularly the Hispanic community.

Adventist Health White Memorial’s patients are 90% Hispanic. As a safety-net hospital, it is the only private, nonprofit hospital providing comprehensive care for the federally designated medically underserved area of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

“Covid-19 continues to spread quickly throughout the nation. Those who work in health care and at our hospitals are truly heroes, stepping up in a way that deserves our gratitude and admiration. This is our way of saying thank you,” said Millie Corretjer.

Be a Hero. Donate now. Go to: https://www.AdventistHealthWhiteMemorial.org/Donate