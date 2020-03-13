Raging Babe’s Philly Special card postponed from March 27 to June 19 due to coronavirus concerns

In the interest of the health and safety of Philadelphia’s fight fans, Raging Babe’s Michelle Rosado has elected to postpone her March 27 event, dubbed Philly Special.

The event has been rescheduled for June 19, and will feature the same lineup, including an all-Philly main event between Stevie Ortiz and Damon Allen.

“I think this is the best thing for all involved,” said Rosado. “While the state didn’t require us to shut it down, we feel it’s the best course of action, and in line with other sports’ coronavirus measures. I care too much about the health of our fans and their families to take the risk. I am not happy about postponing the card, but I would feel much worse if someone became sick because they attended the Philly Special.

“Both Stevie Ortiz and Damon Allen have agreed to fight in June, and I really want to say how much I appreciate their flexibility and commitment to this event. They know how much has gone into promoting the show, and that they’re willing to see it through is so appreciated. The undercard fighters have also been great about the postponement. We are a fighting city – we will fight on.”

Philly Special tickets that were purchased online through 2300arena.com will be automatically refunded on Monday, March 16. Refunds will take 3-5 days to process. If tickets were purchased from a fighter, contact the fighter for a refund, or call 267-575-0000. For tickets purchased through the Peltz Boxing office, call 267-575-0000.

All tickets issued for March 27 will be voided, and will not scan at the door on June 19.