Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Deontay Wilder, ‘Glove-gate,’ drug testing)

DEONTAY WILDER/MYTHICAL MATCHUPS

Dear Doug,

I hope all is well for you and your family.

I have just read your excellent open letter to Deontay Wilder in the latest digital issue.

No disrespect to Mark Breland, but it seems Wilder needs a truly great trainer in the class of the late, great Emanuel Steward. Steward would have commanded total respect from Wilder, and would likely have ensured that Deontay was not so distracted by the issues mentioned in your article.

Obviously, Steward would also have corrected the technical faults of Deontay, and devised a style to suit Wilder’s nuclear punching power. Unfortunately, there seems to be no current trainer who can replicate the genius of Emanuel Steward.

Ironically, the nearest we’ve got to Emanuel Steward is his nephew, Javan Hill, Fury’s trainer.

By the way, it’s great to see another Mythical Matchup featured in the latest edition. Could somebody cover the following MMs?

George Foreman vs Larry Holmes (when they were at their peak, not the old-timer versions proposed in the ‘90s)

Joe Frazier vs Evander Holyfield

Joe Louis vs Sonny Liston

Larry Holmes vs Lennox Lewis

Bob Foster vs Michael Spinks

Sugar Ray Robinson vs Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

Very best regards. – Gerard Mullarkey

Thanks for kind words on my latest Ringside column and the Mythical Matchups feature (Rocky Graziano vs. Rubin “Hurricane” Carter) penned by Ron Lipton. We’re proud of the May 2020 issue of The Ring.

Those are fascinating mythical matchups you proposed (I’m especially interested in the Robinson vs. Hagler dream fight), but it will be difficult finding the right boxing insider to analyze and write them up. I want to make Mythical Matchups a semi-regular feature in the magazine, however, I want the author to have intimate knowledge of both participants. Lipton, known to most of us as a world-class referee, was a former amateur boxer who was friends with both Graziano and Carter. He grew up around Rocky and was a paid sparring partner for the Hurricane. So, he brought a special perspective to that dream matchup of a middleweight heavy hitters. If possible, I want all of the MM authors to have that level of background info on both boxers.

That’s why I’m not necessarily using pro writers for this recurring article. For example, the best possible “authority” on who would win a MM between Holmes and Foreman might be a common opponent (hall of famer Ken Norton or late heavyweight contender-turned-commentator Scott LeDoux would’ve been perfect), or someone who sparred and trained with both heavyweight legends.

Anyway, you can expect another Mythical Matchup feature to grace the pages of The Ring by this summer.

I have just read your excellent open letter to Deontay Wilder in the latest digital issue. Do you think our man will take any of my free advice (well, almost free, its $1.99 to see the digital version or $6.95 to read it in print)?

No disrespect to Mark Breland, but it seems Wilder needs a truly great trainer in the class of the late, great Emanuel Steward. Hey, EVERY heavyweight in The Ring’s top 10 could use a man like Steward in their gym, teaching the finer points of the sport, and guiding their corners during fights. But yeah, Wilder probably needs a boxing sage like Manny more than the others.

Steward would have commanded total respect from Wilder, and would likely have ensured that Deontay was not so distracted by the issues mentioned in your article. Yes, indeed, like any good old-school trainer would. They were the boss, not the fighter. Could you imagine Eddie Futch allowing Wilder to f__k around with that ring-entrance costume? I can’t.

Obviously, Steward would also have corrected the technical faults of Deontay, and devised a style to suit Wilder’s nuclear punching power. Breland had (maybe still has) the knowledge, insight and expertise to greatly improve Wilder’s technique. Former heavyweight prospect/fringe contender Malik Scott, who is friends with Wilder and part of the team, has the understanding of a proper boxing foundation that he could impart to his buddy. But none of Mark’s or Malik’s experience matters if they’re not working, hands on, with Wilder on a day-to-day basis, and none of it matters if Wilder doesn’t want to learn and improve.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no current trainer who can replicate the genius of Emanuel Steward. True, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t excellent trainers out there. I can come up with a dozen trainers (not all of whom are American) that could help Wilder rebound, or even rebuild him if necessary and given the chance, right off the top of my head, but something tells me the Alabama native is set in his ways.

Ironically, the nearest we’ve got to Emanuel Steward is his nephew, Javan Hill, Fury’s trainer. That risky change of trainers turned out to be a genius move by Tyson. Does Wilder have the faith and courage to make such a drastic change in his corner in order to give himself his best shot at evening the score?

DRUG TESTING

What’s up Dougie.

Are there any good websites or a way to know which boxers and fights are being tested by VADA or another organization? I know the WBC mandates it for their title fights. When they do that does the testing start right after the fight is announced or do they have their titlists tested year round?

Also, what happened to USADA in the boxing realm? They seemed to be the preferred testers of Mayweather and PBC, but I have not heard about them in boxing for quite some time. Maybe Thomas Hauser had something to do with that. Thanks. – Ryan, Shaolin NY

Hauser’s articles pointed out some of USADA’s short comings as an anti-doping testing agency in the world of professional boxing, but I think the organization gradually marginalized itself by not detecting any banned substances in the many boxers it tested (or by not letting the public know about positive results). When we hear about a positive drug test in boxing, 90% of the time it was VADA doing the testing. Not USADA. So, fans, media, boxers, managers, promoters, state commissions, etc., all trust VADA, which is more in demand now than seven or eight years ago when Floyd Mayweather Jr. put USADA on the boxing map.

Are there any good websites or a way to know which boxers and fights are being tested by VADA or another organization? Um, yeah, the official website of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

I know the WBC mandates it for their title fights. When they do that does the testing start right after the fight is announced or do they have their titlists tested year round? Nobody in boxing is currently undergoing year-round testing. The WBC requires all of its titleholders and fighters ranked in their top 15 to enroll in their Clean Boxing Program, which utilizes VADA testing. Every boxer enrolled in the program is subject to random testing, but that doesn’t mean it occurs on a regular basis. You now know where you can learn about VADA and the WBC’s CBP. Visit often and support them with a donation if drug testing is an important issue to you.

FURY ‘GOVE-GATE’, DUBOIS-JOYCE

Hey Doug,

I find it incredulous that people are entertaining the Fury glovegate/ tampering story! Fury won fair and this sounds of sour grapes from disgruntled Wilder fans. This isn’t no Resto v Collins scenario. I’d love to get your take.

Early doors but who do you have for Dubois v Joyce? I think back to seeing the older Joyce hurt by a body shot by Jennings which makes me believe the younger Dubois takes Juggernaut mid to late.

Kee punching. – Abid Ali, East Ham, London UK

I favor Dubois, who I view as the better talented and more fluid puncher, but I think Joyce will present a stern test for the budding heavyweight star. Joyce is ponderous but he’s got the better amateur background/experience and he’s very strong. If his stamina turns out to be better than Dubois, I can see a scenario where he takes the young gun into deep water and drowns him. But I think Dubois might be able to get Ole Juggy out of there before the late rounds. We’ll see. It’s a terrific matchup.

I find it incredulous that people are entertaining the Fury glovegate/ tampering story! It’s almost comical. It would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic.

Fury won fair and this sounds of sour grapes from disgruntled Wilder fans. They’re worse than sour and disgruntled. They’re #salty and insane.

This isn’t no Resto v Collins scenario. I’d love to get your take. Honestly, Abid, it’s so stupid I don’t care to acknowledge it. I understand Wilder’s denial. It’s got to be hard for an intimidating destroyer like Wilder take his first “L,” especially in the manner in which Fury dispatched him. But his fans that can not accept Fury’s victory need to get a f__king grip. They’re not helping Wilder by coming up with more excuses.

Anyway, rather than butt heads with these buttheads on social media, I’ve just been retweeting the educated comments that former professional boxers, such as Ishe Smith and “Ice” John Scully, have made on the subject.

It is damn near impossible to tamper with boxing gloves before a fight. All the conspiracy theories regarding Fury’s win, you guys are pure idiots. You try on serveral pairs of gloves before a championship fight, you pick 2/4 pairs, the commission is there while you try them on — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) March 9, 2020

They take the gloves after you try them on after the weigh in. You have no access to the gloves until you reach the locker room the next day. At that point an attendant from the commission is assign to your locker room, he or she brings the same gloves you picked. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) March 9, 2020

After watching your hands get wrapped and the signing of the wraps, the gloves are then put on and this same attendant watches everything. In Vegas they are the people you see in burgundy jackets. You see them walking fighters to the ring, and in lockers occasional. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) March 9, 2020

Like I said it’s damn near impossible to tamper with gloves. The gloves in question were from the first fight anyway. The reason you have so many pairs is sometimes the newness of the gloves, they are uncomfortable. This shit is beyond idiotic to me! — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) March 9, 2020

So u REALLY think his fist was halfway down the glove and he was punching like that? I had 130 pro and amateur fights, my LACES have never even come loose even 1 time in all those fights. But this guy was able to get his fist halfway out of his glove even tho the gloves were tied — ICEMANJohnScully (@IceJohnScully) March 11, 2020

AND TAPED ON? That’s what u are trying to say? THINK about what you are claiming, it makes NO sense. You cant punch like that…YOU WOULDNT WANT TO…if your glove is half off it would feel like your hand was made of jelly. — ICEMANJohnScully (@IceJohnScully) March 11, 2020

MONDAY FUN TIME

S__t, this is the best MAILBAG ever, full of humour that made me crack up as I was reading it. I came to work in surly mood because of a silly reporter of mine but my mood changed the moment I started reading your responses and I was giggling the whole afternoon. Damn!!!! – Mesuli

I’m here to entertain.

APEX OF THE KING

Evening Doug,

After enjoying Gonzalez’ victory over Yafai on DAZN, I’m rewatching the Chocolatito vs Viloria fight from five years ago.

This was a memorable fight for me and one I personally attended. The evening before, I was happy to host Steve Kim, you, and other boxing fans at my old restaurant Georgia’s Eastside BBQ. While it was a memorable weekend complete with hosting at the restaurant, going to the fight, meeting Buddy McGirt and Lou Dibella outside Jimmy’s Corner, and then getting absolutely sauced at Jimmy’s after the fight…. I had never actually watched the fight on TV.

All I can say is, Damn! Chocolatito did an absolute number on Viloria in that fight. From the cheap seats, I definitely missed some of the craft that he showed that night. In your opinion, would you say that the version on that night is the Best version of Roman Gonzalez? Or is there another night or time that you would point to as his peak? Lol, Dana White is rockin this “BMF” angle… I’ll jump in and nominate Gonzalez as the inaugural “Bad MuthaF^^^er” champ for boxing! Thanks. – Alan

Gonzalez is all that and more, Alan, but I prefer to simply call him the King.

I don’t think the version of Gonzalez that turned back the spirited challenge of a very well-prepared Brian Viloria is Chocolatito at his best, but I consider it one of his most impressive flyweight victories. Gonzalez had already begun to struggle to make 112 pound by this time, but he had to respect Viloria (a borderline hall of famer IMO), who forced him to battle at top form.

I think Gonzalez’s peak was at junior flyweight (108 pounds), probably his war with Juan Francisco Estrada (his last fight at 108) in 2012. However, I’ll say this, that night at Madison Square Garden was the peak of the Big Drama and Little Drama Show, the pairing of Gennadiy Golovkin and Gonzalez for HBO and HBO PPV main events. GGG gave his fans something to cheer for by displaying his most disciplined form while breaking down David Lemieux (to unify WBA and IBF middleweight titles). Chocolatito did his thing and was brilliant as always. But the community of hardcore fight fans from around the country (and world) that descended upon Manhattan for this doubleheader are what really made the event special. Jimmy’s Corner was hopping, and your restaurant was a special treat. Thanks for the invite! Good friends, food, drink and fights. That’s boxing at its best.

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter and IG at @dougiefischer, and join him and Coach Schwartz and friends on Periscope every Sunday from SMC track.