Mikey Garcia outfights Jessie Vargas, wins decision to rebound from first defeat

Mikey Garcia knocked down Jessie Vargas in round 6 in a moment that turned the tide for good. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Mikey Garcia rebounded from his first career defeat, outfighting Jessie Vargas to win a unanimous decision on Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The scores were 116-111 on two cards and 114-113 on the third, all for Garcia (40-1, 30 knockouts), who bounced back from his unanimous decision loss to Errol Spence Jr. last March in his first fight at welterweight.

VARGAS IS DOWN 😮 pic.twitter.com/fxHe6NNImo — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) March 1, 2020

Vargas (29-3-2, 11 KOs), a former titleholder at 140 and 147 pounds, was knocked down in round 5 by a right hand, the third time in his pro career.

