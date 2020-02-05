David Lemieux injured, February 21 fight with Robert Talarek is off

Photo by Tom Hogan

Former IBF middleweight titleholder David Lemieux officially pulled out of his fight with Robert Talarek on Wednesday.

Lemieux (41-4, 34 knockouts), who is now campaigning at super middleweight, suffered a back injury that has curtailed plans to face Talarek (24-13-3, 16 KOs) at the Le Centre Financiere Sun Life, Rimousku in Quebec on February 21.

In a statement by his promoter Eye of the Tiger, his team said: “Being forced to put a halt on his training for 2-3 weeks following the injury, David Lemieux’s team had no choice but to cancel his fight since he will not be able to complete his training camp adequately.”

At time of writing, there’s no news on whether or not the fight will be rescheduled.

Lemieux won the IBF 160-pound strap in June 2015. He met rival titleholder Gennadiy Golovkin in a unification bout later that year and was stopped in eight rounds.

The EOTTM show will still go ahead with big-punching Simon Kean (18-1, 17 KOs) now headlining against Daniel Martz (19-8-1, 16 KOs). The co-feature will see rising super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (24-0, 18 KOs) face Tomo Laine (27-12, 11 KOs). The event will be televised on TVA Sports from 7 p.m. local time.

