Photos: Jason Quigley, Fernando Marin on the scales in California

Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

Jason Quigley weighed in at 164.4 pounds while Fernando Marin weighed in at 162.2 pounds for their ten-round main event Thursday at The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif.

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Quigley (17-1, 13 knockouts) of Woodland Hills, Calif. by way of Laghy, Ireland is hoping for his second straight win in as many months following his first career defeat, a ninth round stoppage against Tureano Johnson last July. The 28-year-old stopped Abraham Cordero (16-4-3, 12 KOs) in three rounds at the same building on Dec. 5.

Marin (16-4-3, 12 KOs) of Calvillo, Mexico is coming off a third round KO loss to Serhii Bohachuk in a junior middleweight fight last July.

– Ferdinand Kerobyan (13-1, 8 KOs) of North Hollywood weighed 153.4 pounds, while Azael Cosio (21-8-2, 18 KOs) of Santa Marta, Panama weighed 152 pounds for their eight round bout.

– Mihai Nistor (1-0, 1 KO) of Bucharest, Romania weighed 244.2 pounds while Jaime Solorio (12-3-2, 9 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico weighed 234.2 pounds for their eight round bout. Nistor, 29, turned pro in December, and represented his country at the 2016 Olympics. His most well known achievement was stopping Anthony Joshua in the 2011 European Championships.

– Gregory Morales (10-0, 6 KOs) of Villa Union, Mexico weighed 123.4 pounds while Giovanni Delgado (16-9, 9 KOs) of Tacubaya, Mexico weighed 125 pounds.

– Daniel Perales (11-9-2, 5 KOs) of Nuevo Leon, Mexico weighed 144.6 pounds while Eduardo Reyes (9-17, 6 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico weighed 143.6 pounds.