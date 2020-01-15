Jason Quigley faces Oscar Cortes on Jan. 23 in California

Jason Quigley (L) lands hook to James De La Rosa en route to a 10-round decision on the Canelo-Khan undercard in May 2016. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Middleweight Jason Quigley will face Oscar Cortes on Jan. 23, Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place inside The Hangar at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California. The fight will stream live on DAZN and RingTV, and regionally on Comcast across the United States.



Quigley (17-1, 13 knockouts), who is originally from Laghy, Ireland and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, last fought on Dec. 5, also in Costa Mesa, knocking out Abraham Cordero in round three. The fight took place almost five months after the 28-year-old suffered his first loss as a pro, losing by knockout to middleweight contender Tureano Johnson.



Quigley’s most notable victories have been by decision over James De La Rosa, Glen Tapia and Freddy Hernandez.

Cortes (27-5, 14 KOs), who resides in Zapopan, Mexico, was stopped in less than two rounds by middleweight contender Kamil Szeremeta on Oct. 5 in New York City. Szeremeta is penciled to fight IBF middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin in a clash of top-10 fighters ranked by The Ring.

The 26-year-old has lost three of his last four bouts.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told The Ring Wednesday that a co-feature bout will be announced shortly.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing