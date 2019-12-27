Weigh-in alert: Gervonta Davis is overweight at 136.2, Yuriorkis Gamboa 134.6

Editor’s Note: Gervonta Davis has made weight at the second attempt, coming in at 134.8 pounds.

ATLANTA – Fight fans packed the Compound Nightclub in Midtown this afternoon to see two-time junior lightweight titleholder Gervonta “Tank” Davis weigh in for his lightweight debut. There was a big surprise, however, when Davis came in over a pound heavy at 136.2 pounds. After missing weight, Davis shoved Gamboa during the stare down, which ignited a melee between both men and their entourages on the stage.

The Davis-Gamboa card will be broadcast live from the State Farm Arena Saturday night on Showtime beginning at 9pm ET. Undercard bouts will be streamed live on Showtime Facebook/YouTube platforms starting at 6:45pm ET.

However, before there can be a main event tomorrow night, Davis has an hour to lose 1.2 pounds. Prior to Davis hitting the scale, the weigh in went off without a hitch. All but one of the undercard fighters made weight on their first attempt and things rans smoothly. The festivities were hosted by popular radio personality Big Tigger, with musical performances by rappers YFN Lucci and Scotty ATL.

This card, a triple header presented by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, will feature the first world title fight in Atlanta since Evander Holyfield defended his heavyweight crown against Vaughn Bean at the Georgia Dome in 1998. Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) will face former unified featherweight titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) for a vacant lightweight title in the main event. Canadian light heavyweight Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KOs) faces former two-division titleholder Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KOs) in the co-feature. A super middleweight fight between former titleholder Jose Uzcategui (29-3, 24 KOs) and Lionell Thompson (21-5, 12 KOs) will kick off the Showtime broadcast.

The Atlanta sports market is red hot right now, having just hosted Super Bowl LIII in February. Baltimore native Gervonta Davis has a second home in Atlanta and if the energy at the weigh in today was any indication, the fans are very eager to see him fight here. Everybody involved with Team Davis is excited including his promoter, former five-weight world titleholder, Floyd Mayweather Jr.. “Atlanta is a great place, so many beautiful people,” he said just before the main events fighters hit the stage. “It’s a great city. I received the bronze medal in the Olympics here in 1996.” Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions told The Ring that they expect a big crowd tomorrow night.

Fighter weigh in results as follows.

Lightweights, 12 rounds

Gervonta Davis: 136.2 pounds (134.8 pounds at second attempt)

Yuriorkis Gamboa: 134.6 pounds

Light Heavyweights, 12 rounds

Jean Pascal: 174.8 pounds

Badou Jack: 174.6 pounds

Super middleweights, 10 rounds

Jose Uzcategui: 167.8 pounds

Lionell Thompson: 168 pounds

Junior featherweight, 12 rounds

Angelo Leo: 121.6 pounds

Cesar Juarez: 121.8 pounds

Junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Malik Hawkins: 139.4 pounds

Darwin Price: 140 pounds

Light heavyweights, 10 rounds

Ahmed Elbiali: 175 pounds

Brian Vera: 172.8 pounds

Junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Ladarius Miller: 149.4 pounds

Miguel Zamudio: 139 pounds

Lightweights, 8 rounds

Jackson Martinez: 135 pounds

Yardley Cruz: 135.6 pounds (has one hour to drop 0.6lbs)

Junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Kareem Martin: 139 pounds

Petros Ananyan: 140 pounds

Middleweights, 6 rounds

Elvin Gambarov: 156.4 pounds

Phillip Lars: 159 pounds

Junior lightweights, 4 rounds

Malik Warren: 130 pounds

Trayvion Butts: 129 pounds

Junior lightweights, 4 rounds

DeMichael Harris: 129.4 pounds

Sanders: 125 pounds

Lightweights, 4×2 rounds

Mia Ellis: 131.2 pounds

Uneaka Best: 123.8 pounds

Michael Montero can be found on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram via @MonteroOnBoxing. His weekly podcast “The Neutral Corner” can be heard on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio and elsewhere.