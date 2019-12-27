Weigh-in alert: Gervonta Davis is overweight at 136.2, Yuriorkis Gamboa 134.6
Editor’s Note: Gervonta Davis has made weight at the second attempt, coming in at 134.8 pounds.
ATLANTA – Fight fans packed the Compound Nightclub in Midtown this afternoon to see two-time junior lightweight titleholder Gervonta “Tank” Davis weigh in for his lightweight debut. There was a big surprise, however, when Davis came in over a pound heavy at 136.2 pounds. After missing weight, Davis shoved Gamboa during the stare down, which ignited a melee between both men and their entourages on the stage.
The Davis-Gamboa card will be broadcast live from the State Farm Arena Saturday night on Showtime beginning at 9pm ET. Undercard bouts will be streamed live on Showtime Facebook/YouTube platforms starting at 6:45pm ET.
However, before there can be a main event tomorrow night, Davis has an hour to lose 1.2 pounds. Prior to Davis hitting the scale, the weigh in went off without a hitch. All but one of the undercard fighters made weight on their first attempt and things rans smoothly. The festivities were hosted by popular radio personality Big Tigger, with musical performances by rappers YFN Lucci and Scotty ATL.
This card, a triple header presented by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, will feature the first world title fight in Atlanta since Evander Holyfield defended his heavyweight crown against Vaughn Bean at the Georgia Dome in 1998. Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) will face former unified featherweight titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) for a vacant lightweight title in the main event. Canadian light heavyweight Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KOs) faces former two-division titleholder Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KOs) in the co-feature. A super middleweight fight between former titleholder Jose Uzcategui (29-3, 24 KOs) and Lionell Thompson (21-5, 12 KOs) will kick off the Showtime broadcast.
The Atlanta sports market is red hot right now, having just hosted Super Bowl LIII in February. Baltimore native Gervonta Davis has a second home in Atlanta and if the energy at the weigh in today was any indication, the fans are very eager to see him fight here. Everybody involved with Team Davis is excited including his promoter, former five-weight world titleholder, Floyd Mayweather Jr.. “Atlanta is a great place, so many beautiful people,” he said just before the main events fighters hit the stage. “It’s a great city. I received the bronze medal in the Olympics here in 1996.” Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions told The Ring that they expect a big crowd tomorrow night.
Fighter weigh in results as follows.
Lightweights, 12 rounds
Gervonta Davis: 136.2 pounds (134.8 pounds at second attempt)
Yuriorkis Gamboa: 134.6 pounds
Light Heavyweights, 12 rounds
Jean Pascal: 174.8 pounds
Badou Jack: 174.6 pounds
Super middleweights, 10 rounds
Jose Uzcategui: 167.8 pounds
Lionell Thompson: 168 pounds
Junior featherweight, 12 rounds
Angelo Leo: 121.6 pounds
Cesar Juarez: 121.8 pounds
Junior welterweights, 10 rounds
Malik Hawkins: 139.4 pounds
Darwin Price: 140 pounds
Light heavyweights, 10 rounds
Ahmed Elbiali: 175 pounds
Brian Vera: 172.8 pounds
Junior welterweights, 10 rounds
Ladarius Miller: 149.4 pounds
Miguel Zamudio: 139 pounds
Lightweights, 8 rounds
Jackson Martinez: 135 pounds
Yardley Cruz: 135.6 pounds (has one hour to drop 0.6lbs)
Junior welterweights, 8 rounds
Kareem Martin: 139 pounds
Petros Ananyan: 140 pounds
Middleweights, 6 rounds
Elvin Gambarov: 156.4 pounds
Phillip Lars: 159 pounds
Junior lightweights, 4 rounds
Malik Warren: 130 pounds
Trayvion Butts: 129 pounds
Junior lightweights, 4 rounds
DeMichael Harris: 129.4 pounds
Sanders: 125 pounds
Lightweights, 4×2 rounds
Mia Ellis: 131.2 pounds
Uneaka Best: 123.8 pounds
