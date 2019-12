Ring Magazine year-end awards 2019: All nominees revealed

The Ring magazine year-end awards have been running since 1928 and remain the most prestigious in world boxing.

As we head into yet another decade, the five nominees (arranged in alphabetical order) in our 10 special categories for 2019 are as follows:

FIGHTER OF THE YEAR

Canelo Alvarez

Naoya Inoue

Manny Pacquiao

Errol Spence

Josh Taylor

FIGHT OF THE YEAR

Gennady Golovkin UD 12 Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Naoya Inoue UD 12 Nonito Donaire

Manny Pacquiao SD 12 Keith Thurman

Errol Spence SD 12 Shawn Porter

Josh Taylor MD 12 Regis Prograis

TRAINER OF THE YEAR

Stephen Edwards

Rob McCracken

Shane McGuigan

Brian McIntrye

Eddy Reynoso

UPSET OF THE YEAR

Andrew Cancio KO 4 Alberto Machado

Adan Gonzalez SD 4 Robeisy Ramirez

Jean Pascal TD 8 Marcus Browne

Andy Ruiz TKO 7 Anthony Joshua

Julian Williams UD 12 Jarrett Hurd

ROUND OF THE YEAR

Irosvani Duvergel-Jerhed Fenderson (3)

Anthony Fowler-Scott Fitzgerald (10)

Naoya Inoue-Nonito Donaire (11)

Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz (3)

Errol Spence-Shawn Porter (11)

KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR

Canelo Alvarez KO 11 Sergey Kovalev

Derek Chisora KO 2 Artur Szpilka

Vergil Ortiz Jr. KO 3 Mauricio Herrera

Deontay Wilder KO 1 Dominic Breazeale

Deontay Wilder KO 7 Luis Ortiz

COMEBACK OF THE YEAR

Rene Alvarado

Jamel Herring

Anthony Joshua

Sergey Kovalev

Julian Williams

MOST INSPIRATIONAL

Blair Cobb (Remarkable life rebuild to emerge as top welterweight contender)

Jose Ramirez (“KO Cancer” event in February)

Claressa Shields (First Ring Magazine divisional champion)

Adonis Stevenson (Ongoing recovery, appearance at WBC convention)

Mauricio Sulaiman (Continued emphasis on Fighter Safety)

EVENT OF THE YEAR

Naoya Inoue-Nonito Donaire

KSI-Logan Paul

Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2

Errol Spence-Mike Garcia

Errol Spence-Shawn Porter

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR

Sadriddin Akhmedov

Daniel Dubois

Jaron Ennis

Israil Madrimov

Vergil Ortiz Jr.