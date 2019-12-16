Mikey Garcia signs promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA, returns in February

Mikey Garcia has signed a one-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA, it was announced Sunday.

Garcia will make his ring return on Feb. 29, with an opponent and venue still to be determined. The fight will stream live on DAZN.

A likely candidate to land the Garcia fight is former two-division titleholder and welterweight contender Jessie Vargas. But regardless of who Garcia faces, he is just glad to be returning to the ring.

“I am eager to make my return and grow my legacy,” said Garcia, who last fought on March 16, losing a one-sided decision to IBF titleholder Errol Spence Jr. “I look forward to working with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN, and I want to thank all my fans for the continued support. Fight details will be announced soon.”

“I’ve been talking to Mikey for over a year now, and I’m so happy to welcome him to the team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Mikey is a standout star and I’m looking forward to working with him on big fights moving forward.”

Garcia (39-1, 30 knockouts), who grew up in the boxing hotbed of Oxnard and now resides in Moreno Valley, California, has fought under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner for the last several months after beginning his career with Top Rank.

The 32-year-old boxer-puncher won his first world title by defeating then-WBO featherweight belt holder Orlando Salido in February 2013. Almost 10 months later, he overcame a second-round knockdown to halt Roman Martinez, earning himself the WBO junior lightweight title. A well-publicized legal battle with Top Rank led to two-and-a-half years of inactivity, but Garcia returned in January 2017 to capture the WBC lightweight belt by knocking out Dejan Zlaticanin in two rounds. In March of last year, Garcia added his fourth divisional title, outpointing Sergey Lipinets to win the IBF junior welterweight strap. And in his most recent title victory, last July, he returned to lightweight for a unification clash against IBF titleholder Robert Easter, who he defeated by unanimous decision.

Garcia is trained by older brother Robert Garcia.

