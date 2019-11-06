Pablo Cesar Cano will face Robert Ortiz on Nov. 16 in Mexico

Pablo Cesar Cano. Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

Junior welterweight Pablo Cesar Cano will face Roberto Ortiz on Nov. 16, Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Plaza de Toros in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. In the co-feature, flyweight Ricardo Sandoval will square off against Venezuela’s Gilbert Gonzalez.

Both fights will stream live on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night page (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Cano (32-7-1, 22 knockouts), who is from Tlalnepantla, Mexico, notched the biggest victory of his career in his last bout on Jan. 18, stopping multi-division world titleholder Jorge Linares in the opening round. The fight came four months after defeating Ruslan Madiyev by technical decision on Sept. 13.

The 30-year-old Cano, who is ranked No. 6 by the WBC, has an aggressive, fan-friendly style that has produced close fights with mixed results. He defeated Mauricio Herrera by split-decision in November of 2016 but lost by split-decision to Alan Sanchez earlier that year and Fidel Maldonado in June of 2017.

Cano believes a victory over Ortiz will lead to a high-profile fight in 2020.

“Roberto Ortiz is a fighter with a lot of experience and who hits hard,” said Cano, who lost in two attempts at a world title belt. “He has a record that’s similar to mine. In fact, I’ve seen many of his performances. I know what he’s capable of, but I also know what I’m capable of. I feel I have more experience when it comes to big fights. I also feel that I’m in my prime, so I plan to take advantage of that to be triumphant this Nov. 16.”

Ortiz (35-4-2, 26 KOs) last fought on Sept. 15 of last year, losing by knockout to Vergil Ortiz in less than two rounds. Ortiz has lost his last three bouts, two by knockout, including a stoppage loss to Cletus Seldin in November of 2017.

The 33-year-old is aiming to break a streak of four winless fights with a victory over Cano.

“I’m very happy, motivated and focused on my return to the ring,” said Ortiz, who resides in Torreon, Mexico. “I know it won’t be easy, but I have prepared to be in top shape, both physically and mentally. I have always liked challenges and I know that this fight is a great opportunity to return to the world of boxing, so I’ve been training day by day with only one thing in mind: the victory.”

Sandoval (16-1, 11 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Rialto, overcame two knockdowns to knock out Cesar Sustaita in round five of his last bout on July 18. The 20-year-old has not lot since losing by decision to Alonso Ceja in his fifth pro fight in November of 2016.

Gonzalez (15-2-1, 12 KOs) was stopped by Erik Omar Lopez on July 6. He has split his last four bouts.

Also on the Golden Boy Promotions card, Sulem Urbina (10-0 1 NC, 1 KO) will fight in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, Boxingscene, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

