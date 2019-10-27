Serhii Bohachuk keeps KO streak alive, stops Tyrone Brunson in 4

Serhii Bohachuk scores one of three knockdowns before the fight was stopped in the fourth. Photo by German Villasenor

Even without looking for a knockout, Serhii Bohachuk put an exclamation point on another dominant performance Sunday night.

Bohachuk dropped Tyrone Brunson three times before the fight was stopped in round four at The Avalon in Hollywood, California. With the victory, Bohachuk improves to 16-0 (16 knockouts).

The hard-hitting junior middleweight has obliterated his opposition, including the likes of Freddy Hernandez and Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis. In his last bout on July 28, the 24-year-old knocked out Fernando Marin of Mexico in the third round.

Brunson was considered a significant step-up in opposition and a dangerous opponent because of his high knockout percentage. The 34-year-old entered Sunday’s fight having only lost once in eight bouts.

Bohachuk, who is originally from the Ukraine and now resides in Big Bear Lake, California, was the more effective fighter during the first two rounds, throwing and landing more as Brunson was more deliberate with his punches.

With about a minute left in round three, and after Bohachuk began to close the distance, Brunson was dropped by a counter right hand to the head. Brunson was not visibly wobbled as he got up, finishing the round.

Bohachuk, who is trained by Abel Sanchez, dropped Brunson again with a right cross about a minute left in round four. Brunson was visibly hurt and got up on shaky legs, but fought back valiantly. Moments later, a right uppercut dropped Brunson a third time in the fight, prompting referee Thomas Taylor to wave the fight off at 2:50.

None of Bohachuk’s fights have gone past the fifth round. He was hoping Brunson would give him more rounds Sunday night, but to no avail.

“I wanted to box (more rounds),” quipped Bohachuk after the fight. “Brunson was a good fight for me. He was a good opponent for me. I was ready for this fight. I worked hard for this fight.”

Brunson, who resides in Philadelphia, drops to 28-8-2, 25 KOs.

In the co-feature, junior featherweight Adrian Montoya defeated Humberto Rubalcava over six hard-fought rounds.

Montoya, who is originally from Puerto Peñasco, Mexico and now lives and trains in Oxnard, was the aggressor from the opening bell. His ring generalship gave Rubalcava problems early on, but Rubalcava momentarily stunned Montoya in round four. Rubalcava (11-2, 7 KOs) let his hands go more during the final two rounds, but Montoya landed the more-effective punches during several exchanges.

Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 58-56 for Montoya, who improves to 11-0, 9 KOs.

Cruiserweight Jamel Reynolds dropped hard-hitting Marcos Deckmann twice to win a hard-fought unanimous decision.

Reynolds dropped Deckmann with an overhand right hand to the head in round two. After Deckmann (3-1, 3 KOs) won round three, another right hand from Reynolds dropped Deckmann in round four. To his credit, Deckmann did get up and made it to the final bell.

Scores were 38-36, 38-36, and 38-37 for Reynolds (2-7, 1 KO), who was fighting for the first time in almost three years.

Junior lightweight Adrian Corona, the son of California referee Ray Corona, defeated Emmanuel Castro (2-7-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of Corona, who improves to 7-0, 1 KO.

In bantamweight action, George Navarro (7-0-1, 3 KOs) outpointed Nestor Ramos (7-10-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Navarro.

Flyweight Christian Robles (4-0, 1 KO) defeated Mexico’s Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Robles.

Middleweight Arman Darchinyan was successful in his pro debut, knocking out Kendall Mayes-Taylor (0-2) at 1:26 of the second round. Darchinyan is the nephew of former multi-division world titleholder Vic Darchinyan.

Junior middleweights Nathan Weston (6-0-2, 3 KOs) and Isaac Freeman (3-8-2, 3 KOs) fought to a majority-decision draw. One judge scored the bout 39-37 for Freeman, while the other two judges scored the bout 38-38.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing