Serhii Bohachuk continues road to contention against Tyrone Brunson

Serhii Bohachuk is becoming more of a legit prospect after each impressive outing in the ring. The hard-hitting Bohachuk will need a fight or two against a gatekeeper to see if he could make the transition to contender.

An impressive victory over Tyrone Brunson could make that happen.

The unbeaten junior middleweight will face Brunson Sunday night at The Avalon in Hollywood, California. The 10-round bout will stream live on 360Promotions.us (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

The 24-year-old Bohachuk (15-0, 15 knockouts) has passed every test thus far. In his last bout on July 28, Bohachuk knocked out Fernando Marin in round three, which also took place at The Avalon.

His most impressive win to date occurred during his previous fight on May 18, also at The Avalon, when he knocked out Freddy Hernandez in round five. None of Bohachuk’s fights have gone past the fifth round.

Promoter Tom Loeffler has been impressed with Bohachuk’s performance and believes the Ukraine-born fighter will get better.

“The sky is the limit for Serhii,” Loeffler told The Ring Saturday. “He has impressed me more each time he has stepped inside the ring. His attitude and dedication under trainer Abel Sanchez in Big Bear have also been impressive. We have very high expectations for him.”

Brunson (28-7-2, 25 KOs), who resides in Philadelphia, will be a major step-up in opposition for Bohachuk. In his last bout on Mar. 1, Brunson stopped veteran Jamaal Davis in the ninth round.

The 34-year-old had a similar path as Bohachuk, winning his first 19 fights by knockout, several in the opening round. From 2009 to 2015, Brunson fought sporadically, losing six of seven fights, but he has been more active and successful of late, losing once in his last eight bouts.

In June of 2017, Brunson overcame two knockdowns to knock out former world titleholder Kermit Cintron in a thrilling fight. It is these types of fights Loeffler believes will benefit Bohachuk down the line.

“This is the type of fight where we will see if out expectations of Bohachuk are real,” said Loeffler, who runs 360 Promotions. “These are the types of fights he needs if he were to fight for a world title one day. It’s a dangerous fight because Brunson is a puncher. This fight will tell a lot.”

In the co-feature, junior featherweight Humberto Rubalcava will square off against unbeaten Adrian Montoya in an eight-round bout.

Rubalcava (11-1, 7 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Westminster, has won his last two bouts since losing his only loss at the hands of Jonathan Torres on Feb. 9. Montoya (10-0, 9 KOs), who now lives and trains in Oxnard, will be making his United States debut.

“This is an excellent fight. These are the types of fights that provide tremendous entertainment for fans and they both show a willingness to take a dangerous fight. This is a huge statement for both fighters.”

Loeffler states that all seats are sold-out and the only available tickets are for general admission for standing-only seats.

Light heavyweight Marco Deckman (3-0, 3 KOs), bantamweight George Navarro (6-0-1, 3 KOs), junior lightweight Adrian Corona (6-0, 1 KO), the son of California referee Ray Corona, will all appear in separate bouts. Arman Darchinyan, the nephew of world titleholder Vic Darchinyan, will make his pro debut tomorrow night.

